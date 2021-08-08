NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions are rallying around their new QB Jared Goff, with LT Taylor Decker being impressed by what he has seen from the former first overall pick.

“I’m no quarterback expert by any means, but you hear about guys having good arms and then to actually see them throw it in person,” said Decker, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “You see a guy throw a ball and he throws it well and you’re like ‘aw that’s what it’s supposed to look like’ and put it on a dime where it’s supposed to be.”

Goff himself is still trying to acclimate to a new franchise but says he now feels at home and is at the stage where he is beginning to set goals for himself heading into the 2021 season.

“I think that transition kind of took place a while ago when I was first here in May. At this point, I feel at home. I feel good,” Goff said. “I feel great and I couldn’t be happier to be here obviously and I’m excited about what we can do. It’s fun for me to start a new challenge and be in a new environment. We have our internal expectations as well. For us, it’s the same as it’ll be for every other team. It’s one team that’s happy at the end of the year and we want to be that one team. We want to, of course, win the division first, and from there you got to the playoffs and win a championship. That’s always the expectation. That’s always the goal. I know that hasn’t happened here in a long time, but that’s our expectation.”

Packers

Packers’ QB Jordan Love said he had to convince himself he was going to be the starter all off-season because there was a possibility it would happen. He also hasn’t spoken to QB Aaron Rodgers about the situation but is glad to have him back.

“The whole time I had to convince myself that I was going to be the starter,” Love said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “That’s the only way you can look at that situation. I feel like if you don’t, you won’t be ready. That’s how I looked at it the whole way. In my head, he wasn’t coming back, I’ve got to get myself ready to be the starter. It’s obviously very great to have Aaron back just on this team. Obviously, he’s a huge presence at the quarterback position and in the locker room, as well, and then as a leader on the team, so it’s great to have him back.”

Per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Packers DC Joe Barry says they plan to utilize OLB Preston Smith less in coverage this season: “We just have two outside linebackers. We have right and left. From a schematic standpoint, they both can drop, they both can rush. … It’s been fun for him to not be exclusively a drop outside linebacker.”

Packers CB Kevin King has been dealing with an injury but DB coach Jerry Gray isn't ready to hand King's starting job to first-round CB Eric Stokes: "I don't think a guy loses his job when you're injured. I don't think that's fair." (Wood)

Gray mentioned there are four candidates to play the "Star" or nickel role in the defense, including CBs Chandon Sullivan, Jaire Alexander and Shemar Jean-Charles. Packers S Darnell Savage has also been "begging" Gray to get in the mix. (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings' WR Dede Westbrook commented on HC Mike Zimmer saying he is "a ways away" from returning: "Not that I know of. I feel good. Got to trust the training process. Will most definitely be ready Week 1. I'm ready now." (Chris Tomasson)

Vikings' Dakota Dozier on Jefferson suffering a non-serious shoulder injury in practice: "At this time of year, you don't want to see anybody go down. Obviously, we're hoping it's minor, we'll get him back and we'll get rolling.'' (Chris Tomasson)

Dozier also spoke about competing with Oli Udoh to start at right guard: "It's something I'm kind of used to. I've been competing for spots for quite a while now. I welcome it. And I'm just going to go out there and play the best I can and leave the rest in coach's hands.'' (Chris Tomasson)

Vikings' QB Danny Etling on his journey to joining Minnesota due to a COVID-19 outbreak: "It was all a surprising thing (waived by Seattle) and unfortunately that's how this business works. It's not the first time I've been released by a team in the middle of a camp I'm learning a new offense quickly and every opportunity I get I'm thankful for." (Chris Tomasson)