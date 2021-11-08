NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur blamed himself for not preparing QB Jordan Love well enough.

“This one falls on me, squarely,” LaFleur said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Certainly, for us to be 2-for-12 on third down, obviously didn’t have a good enough plan for some of the zero pressures that they brought on us.

“But I thought our guys battled. I thought Jordan, I was really proud of the way he played. He hung in there, he was taking hits and delivering the ball. I thought he did a really good job. But I think that, ultimately, I’ve got to be better and this one falls squarely on me.”

Love mentioned he didn’t handle the Chiefs’ blitzes well.

“I think we started having a better answer in the end, but yeah, they were bringing the all-out, they were eating us up and we just weren’t able to execute on those plays that we had against it,” Love said. “I think all it took was maybe one big play against it, and it wouldn’t have been coming as much. Obviously, we weren’t able to execute it, so that’s why they kept bringing it.”

LaFleur is hopeful first-round CB Eric Stokes won’t be out an extended period of time after suffering an injury during the team’s pregame warmups: “It was just a freak thing in pregame. He went up for a ball and landed wrong … We’re hopeful that it’s not gonna be something long term.” (Matt Schneidman)

LaFleur said QB Aaron Rodgers will start Sunday's game against the Seahawks if he's cleared on Saturday, while Love will take on all the practice reps throughout the week. (Tom Silverstein)

Love said he "was not good enough" during the team's loss to the Chiefs. He felt he got into a rhythm towards the end of the game, but by then it was too late. (Ryan Wood)

When he was asked if he believed he’s ready to be a full-time starter in the league, Love replied without hesitation: “Yes I do.” (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer confirmed that because unvaccinated players who test positive must be out at least 10 days, S Harrison Smith will also miss next Sunday’s game against the Chargers. (Chris Tomasson)

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook praised fourth-round RB Kene Nwangwu following his kick return for a touchdown: "Special talent right there. I feel his speed is unmatched." (Tomasson)