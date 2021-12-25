NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions’ OC Anthony Lynn told the media that he isn’t ready to discuss where he might end up next year at this point in time.

“You talk about next year, I’m just trying to get through the day,” Lynn said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I really focus on staying in the present and trying to help Dan Campbell and this offense as much as I can. And if I do that, next year will take care of itself. We’ll figure that out when the time comes. The head coach still asks for your advice on this and that. But it’s different. It’s not the role that I came here for, but it’s still a role and we’re still trying to help the Lions win football games. I think we’re always evolving and things change. Yeah, if the opportunity presented itself to try to help — but this is my opportunity right now, so I can’t even think outside of this opportunity. So it’s just best to stay in the present.”

Packers

Albert Breer of SI.com put together a hypothetical trade between the Broncos and Packers for QB Aaron Rodgers next year.

next year. Breer has the Broncos trading a 2022 first-round pick (13th overall), 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 second-round pick (from Rams), QB Drew Lock , TE Albert Okwuegbunam and WR K.J. Hamler for Rodgers, 2022 seventh-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick.

TE and WR for Rodgers, 2022 seventh-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick. For what it’s worth, Breer seems to think Rodgers and the Packers will figure things out next year to allow him to remain on Green Bay.

The Packers hosted TE Jordan Thomas for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Vikings

Vikings’ DT Michael Pierce revealed that he suffered a partially torn tricep against the Browns that did not require surgery.

“It was a long seven weeks,” said Pierce, via Chris Tomasson of Pioneer Press. “It just feels great to play football again. In all reality, I tore a part of my tricep, and, yeah, that takes a little while to heal. I’m sure you can imagine. I had a lot of stuff going on. I probably rushed myself back out there, tried to give it a go in Cleveland, and ended up making it worse. Long story short, the injury happened, I spent seven weeks on I.R., it was a rough time to watch football, but thankfully we’re in the position where we can make some things happen as far as the playoffs go.”