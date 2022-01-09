NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown set the franchise record for receiving yards and receptions by a rookie, passing former Lions WR Roy Williams. St. Brown also broke Calvin Johnson‘s streak of longest receptions with eight or more in six straight games.
- With a win over Green Bay on Sunday, the Lions will miss out on the first overall pick, which goes to the Jaguars. Detroit will now pick second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. (NFL)
- Lions HC Dan Campbell on the injury sustained by LT Taylor Decker: “I think he’ll be OK,” (Kyle Meinke)
- Campbell said he has not talked to OC Anthony Lynn about him parting ways with the team. (Justin Rogers)
Packers
- Packers WR Davante Adams broke the franchise record for receiving yards in a single season, previously held by WR Jordy Nelson.
- Packers LT David Bakhtiari noted that his return has been a “long, long journey” with a second surgery after his recovery “didn’t feel right.” He let the media know that there was scar tissue and fluid that was restricting his movement and set him back from his original goal of a November return. (Rob Demovsky)
Vikings
- Vikings HC Mike Zimmer has heard nothing on the status of his future with the team: “Not my choice. Not my decision.” (Chris Tomasson)
- Vikings LB Anthony Barr had arthroscopic knee surgery at the beginning of the season which didn’t heal the way he wanted it to, adding that he feels good now and finished the season on a strong note. (Ben Goessling)
- Barr said he has loved his time in Minnesota but doesn’t know what the future holds as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. (Chad Graff)
