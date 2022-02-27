NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said that using the franchise tag on Davante Adams is considered a “last option” and would be a “bridge” towards a long-term deal.

“It’s kind of a last-option type of thing,” Gutekunst said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “And then even if we do have to use it, it’s more of a bridge to hopefully an extension down the road.”

Gutekunst reiterated that they would like a long-term extension with Adams which “works for both sides.”

“We try to be respectful,” Gutekunst said. “I had a very good conversation with Tae before he left about all that stuff. He’s a unique player, unique person, and we’d certainly like to make him a long-term contract offer that works for both sides. We’re hopeful we don’t have to use it.”

Gutekunst called Adams a “premier player” and praised him for playing at a high level in a contract year last season.

“This is one of the first situations that I’ve gone through like this with a premier player like Davante,” Gutekunst said. “He had a lot [of pressure] going into this season with the contract thing, and his focus and the way he prepared and the way he played and put himself at risk each and every week, the respect for him that I have just grew even more. To see him go out there and compete, that never affected him. And that’s not true of all players. And so I give him a lot of credit for that. He’s a great player, we really want him to be here, and I’m very hopeful that he will be.”

When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Arid Hasan of The Athletic writes that LB Eric Kendricks carries a figure of $13.5 million and would save $7.6 million is released prior to June 1.

Hasan also names DE Danielle Hunter and WR Adam Thielen as potential cap casualties.

and WR as potential cap casualties. PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Vikings are expected to hire University of Kentucky defensive quality control coach Greg Manusky as their next inside linebackers coach.

as their next inside linebackers coach. Vikings DC Ed Donatell said Hunter fits as both an outside linebacker and defensive end in their system. (Ben Goessling)

said Hunter fits as both an outside linebacker and defensive end in their system. (Ben Goessling) Donatell added they will deploy multiple fronts with both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes. (Sam Ekstrom)