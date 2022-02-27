NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Chris Burke of The Athletic writes that DE Trey Flowers counts for $23.2 million against the cap in 2022 and has missed 19 games over the past two seasons.
- In the end, Burke thinks Detroit would like to have Flowers’ veteran leadership, but his price is obviously too expensive.
- Burke also names the following players as potential cap casualties: G Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DL Michael Brockers, DB Will Harris, RB Jamaal Williams.
- Lions LB Josh Woods‘ one-year contract carries a base salary of $1.2 million including a $250,000 signing bonus and $100,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Chris Burke)
Packers
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said that using the franchise tag on Davante Adams is considered a “last option” and would be a “bridge” towards a long-term deal.
“It’s kind of a last-option type of thing,” Gutekunst said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “And then even if we do have to use it, it’s more of a bridge to hopefully an extension down the road.”
Gutekunst reiterated that they would like a long-term extension with Adams which “works for both sides.”
“We try to be respectful,” Gutekunst said. “I had a very good conversation with Tae before he left about all that stuff. He’s a unique player, unique person, and we’d certainly like to make him a long-term contract offer that works for both sides. We’re hopeful we don’t have to use it.”
Gutekunst called Adams a “premier player” and praised him for playing at a high level in a contract year last season.
“This is one of the first situations that I’ve gone through like this with a premier player like Davante,” Gutekunst said. “He had a lot [of pressure] going into this season with the contract thing, and his focus and the way he prepared and the way he played and put himself at risk each and every week, the respect for him that I have just grew even more. To see him go out there and compete, that never affected him. And that’s not true of all players. And so I give him a lot of credit for that. He’s a great player, we really want him to be here, and I’m very hopeful that he will be.”
Vikings
- When taking a look at potential cap casualties, Arid Hasan of The Athletic writes that LB Eric Kendricks carries a figure of $13.5 million and would save $7.6 million is released prior to June 1.
- Hasan also names DE Danielle Hunter and WR Adam Thielen as potential cap casualties.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Vikings are expected to hire University of Kentucky defensive quality control coach Greg Manusky as their next inside linebackers coach.
- Vikings DC Ed Donatell said Hunter fits as both an outside linebacker and defensive end in their system. (Ben Goessling)
- Donatell added they will deploy multiple fronts with both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes. (Sam Ekstrom)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!