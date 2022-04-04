NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

NBC Sports’ Peter King writes he’s heard the Lions like Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux , however, he had them taking Georgia DL Travon Walker in his first mock draft.

The NFL is apparently not as high on Thibodeaux as the public perception, with questions about his effort and football character circulating.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he’s been told the Lions don’t have much interest in trading for Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst didn’t have a timeline for the return of TE Robert Tonyan but was willing to say he is “ahead of schedule” with his rehab.

“We won’t close the door on anything early if it’s possible,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “But at the same time, you guys know how important he’s going to be to our offense. So, we’ll be cautious as we go through that, too, to make sure he’s available for the whole year. Physically, I think he’ll be ready to go. I think there’s still a lot of room for growth in his game. Getting a guy that is the way he works, how intelligent he is, that’s great for us. Certainly, he’s got a rapport with Aaron [Rodgers], which is a big deal, as well.”

Meanwhile, G Elgton Jenkins is also recovering from a season-ending injury and the team is hoping to have him back at some point during the 2022 season.

‘“We’re midway through kind of his thing, but [Jenkins is] doing great so far,” Gutekunst said. “[He’s] another guy that just does stuff the right way. I can’t say enough about Elgton and his ability to play all five spots in the National Football League at a high level. There’s just not many guys in this league that can do that.”

Vikings

NBC Sports’ Peter King hears the Vikings are interested in LSU CB Derek Stingley , perhaps to the point of trading up for him.

, perhaps to the point of trading up for him. UT-Chattanooga OL Cole Strange is visiting the Vikings, according to Darren Wolfson.

Fox 26’s Mark Berman reports Houston CB/KR Marcus Jones will visit with the Vikings, Titans, and Patriots this week.

The Vikings are visiting with Minnesota edge rusher Esezi Otomewo, per Tony Pauline.