NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Albert Breer of SI.com writes that a lot of people around the league are convinced that the Lions will draft an edge rusher at No. 2 overall and if Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is there, “this will become academic for them.”

is there, “this will become academic for them.” No one Breer has spoken to believes Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux is in any way a culture fit for Detroit coach Dan Campbell . Regarding the idea, one exec tells Breer: “His personality is a lot and you hear the head coach there isn’t a fan.”

is in any way a culture fit for Detroit coach . Regarding the idea, one exec tells Breer: “His personality is a lot and you hear the head coach there isn’t a fan.” However, Breer mentions that Georgia’s Travon Walker would make sense for Detroit if they’re confident they can develop him into more than he was in college.

would make sense for Detroit if they’re confident they can develop him into more than he was in college. Breer adds that defensive back could be a position on the Lions’ radar.

If the Jaguars take Georgia DE Travon Walker at No. 1 overall, Jason La Canfora firmly believes the Lions take Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson .

at No. 1 overall, Jason La Canfora firmly believes the Lions take Michigan DE . Although, La Canfora fully expects Detroit to listen to offers for the pick and possibly move down for a quarterback. La Canfora adds that this is a scenario getting plenty of traction in scouting circles.

La Canfora isn’t ruling out the possibility of Malik Willis getting picked No. 2 overall.

getting picked No. 2 overall. If the Jaguars and Lions open the draft taking defensive ends, an executive tells Jason La Canfora that he fully expects the Texans to select Alabama OT Evan Neal : “If that’s how it goes down, Nick (Texans GM Nick Caserio) will take Neal (Alabama tackle Evan Neal) with that third pick. I don’t even think that’s much of a debate for him. It would be Neal at 3.”

: “If that’s how it goes down, Nick (Texans GM Nick Caserio) will take Neal (Alabama tackle Evan Neal) with that third pick. I don’t even think that’s much of a debate for him. It would be Neal at 3.” Michigan RB Hassan Haskins has met with the Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Lions. Haskins has also had a private dinner with the Steelers and has worked out privately for the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)

Packers

New Packers ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia is looking to improve Green Bay’s special teams unit in any way possible prior to the upcoming season.

“We’re going to look in every nook and cranny to see what we can do to make ourselves better,” Bisaccia said, via Packers.com. “There’s not one specific thing. We have a one-play mentality. We don’t get three downs to get it right. We have one play to make a difference, and they have to understand the significance and the criticalness of that particular play, and I think if we can get that across, we’ll play better.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is excited about seeing new faces in the looking room and feels a different vibe with new HC Kevin O’Connell in the locker room.

“Just for him to come in and be a laid-back coach ready to change the whole program and get us back on that winning stage,” Jefferson said, via Vikings.com. “We’re all excited. We’ve seen so many new faces in here, so many new coaches. … We have so much potential on this team. We’re all ready to get this thing started back up.”

“Just him being close (in age) to us, he can connect more with us,” Jefferson added of O’Connell. “He has that younger vibe, so you know he’ll play music in the locker rooms, play music in the meeting room before the meeting starts. All of that gets us into our comfort zone. It feels laid back coming back to work. It’s just not all about business. It’s about having fun doing what we love to do and coming to focus.” Brett Tessler announced that the Vikings are hosting his client, Miami EDGE Zach McCloud, for an official pre-draft visit on Monday.