NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions made some notable investments in the receiver position this offseason including signing DJ Chark and trading up to select Jameson Williams.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown believes the new additions will help to open things up for their offense.

“I think it’s just going to open up more holes in the middle,” St. Brown said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t think we had too much success last year with the deep ball, and I think that’s an area we as an offense want to improve on. But I think adding guys like that is only going to help us.

“We really have a pretty good offense,” St. Brown added. “We have a solid O-line, we have great tight ends that can catch the ball, that can block. Our running backs are all very solid. They can all do different things. Adding some receivers, I think we’re a complete offense now if you ask me, so I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said on the “The Rich Eisen Show” that their playoff loss to the 49ers “still hurts.“

“I think everybody is probably a little emotional about the last game, and it still hurts,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.com. “But I think one thing you always have to do is recognize your past and try to learn from every situation. You got to give the San Francisco 49ers a lot of credit. We knew that was going to be a tough game. They were such a great defense and a very physical football team.”

“I don’t think myself, more so than anybody, did their job to the standard that we like to do it at.”

Vikings

Tom Pelissero reports that former Steelers Isaiah Buggs will attend the DTwill attend the Vikings rookie minicamp.