NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Dalvin Cook

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said OT Taylor Decker (finger) could be shut down for the remainder of the season at the end of his three-week practice window.

“There’s a chance,” Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk. “I mean, really we’ve only got another two-week window here on it since we started his clock so we’re going to have to figure something out within the next couple weeks on it, one way or another whether he’s on the roster, activated, ready to go or if not, we have to put him down for the rest of the season. It’ll come. I really, I don’t know where this is going to go short-term. I don’t. I really don’t right now. I mean, we’ll just have to see how he feels.”

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlines a hypothetical trade between the Chiefs and Lions, with Kansas City giving up two sixth-round picks for DE Charles Harris to add some help for an awful defense.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur feels they were fortunate to sign veteran OLB Whitney Mercilus this week: “Everything I’ve heard about the man is A-plus, and I’ve been on teams that have gone against him, and he’s been a problem. I think we’re very fortunate to get a guy of that caliber at this point in the season.” (Ryan Wood)

Packers S Darnell Savage (concussion) returned to practice on Thursday, while LB Preston Smith (oblique), second-round C Josh Myers (knee) and OT Dennis Kelly (back) did not participate. Packers CB Kevin King (shoulder) practice for the second straight day. (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was determined to make his way back on the field for Sunday’s game after missing two games this season nursing an ankle injury.

“I worked my tail off,” he said, via TwinCities.com. “(Running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu was) on my tail during practice. And me, I’m just making sure I’m sharp on a lot of stuff, making sure I’m conditioned. Making sure I’m ready for moments like this so I can touch the football many times.”

Cook gained 140 yards on 29 carries, but still feels like he wasn’t a full 100% during the game.

“Just still getting a feel for a lot of stuff,” he said. “Still getting my feet back under me. Some of the runs I feel like I could have slipped out of them. That’s just the player I am. I hold myself to a high standard. I could definitely be better.”

Cook didn’t want a snap count or to be held to a certain allotment of touches. He wanted the ball in his hands and he wanted to make plays for his team.

“I come back and take (29) carries,” he said. “But I was prepared. I was working my tail off in the training room, just making sure my body is in shape, mentally and physically. So I told Coach, I was like, ‘I’m ready. Give me the ball. You don’t need to hold back, just give me the ball.’ ”

Cook vows to be 100% when the Vikings take the field next after their bye-week.

“I’m not (fully back), but we’ve got two weeks to do whatever we’re about to do, so next time you see me, I’ll be ready to full-go,” he said.