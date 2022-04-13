NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Kirk Cousins

Packers OC Adam Stenavich mentioned that OL Yosh Nijman will get a shot at playing both left and right tackle this offseason. The team then plans to evaluate if he is able to be a starter: “I think Yosh is going to get a shot at left and right tackle. I think that’s a very important thing for him.”

Now that QB Kirk Cousins has re-signed with the Vikings, he is hoping to remain with the franchise for the rest of his career.

“The short answer [for why I signed the contract extension] is, I wanted to be a Minnesota Viking,” Cousins said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I wanted to help create some cap space so that we could put together a roster that you do feel really good about. It’s just always trying to find win-wins. I think it was a way to create a win-win, and then hopefully that leads to a lot of wins this fall. My mindset was really to be a Viking. I would like to retire as a Viking, and so I would like to play my way into that if you will. I know I’ve got to earn the right to do that…

“If I could draw it up, it’d be, ‘Play well enough that you never have to play or wear another jersey anywhere else. I’m going to work really hard to try to make that possible.