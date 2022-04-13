NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Kirk Cousins

Lions
- According to the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Illinois S Kerby Joseph has a top 30 visit with the Lions scheduled.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Wisconsin S Scott Nelson has worked out for the Lions.
- Wisconsin CB Faion Hicks said that the Lions were among the teams he spoke to following his Pro Day: “It was crazy … I had a lot of teams come up to me.” (Bally Sports Wisconsin)
Packers
- Packers OL coach Luke Butkus on LT David Bakhtiari‘s recovery from a torn ACL: “There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll get back to where he once was.” (Ryan Wood)
- Packers OC Adam Stenavich mentioned that OL Yosh Nijman will get a shot at playing both left and right tackle this offseason. The team then plans to evaluate if he is able to be a starter: “I think Yosh is going to get a shot at left and right tackle. I think that’s a very important thing for him.” (Wood)
- Packers DL coach Jerry Montgomery says that newly acquired DL Jarran Reed will be an important piece for Green Bay in the trenches: “He’s been a dominant player in this league, was really, really productive in Seattle, and think he had an OK year last year.” (Wood)
- Montgomery is also expecting big things from DL Tedarrell Slaton: “I’m expecting him to make a big jump from year one to year two.” (Wood)
- Packers QB coach Tom Clements told the media he returned simply because QB Aaron Rodgers asked him to: “I didn’t have the itch to come back. Aaron reached out to me and he wants to win his second Super Bowl ring in Green Bay.” (Matt Schneidman)
Vikings
Now that QB Kirk Cousins has re-signed with the Vikings, he is hoping to remain with the franchise for the rest of his career.
“The short answer [for why I signed the contract extension] is, I wanted to be a Minnesota Viking,” Cousins said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “I wanted to help create some cap space so that we could put together a roster that you do feel really good about. It’s just always trying to find win-wins. I think it was a way to create a win-win, and then hopefully that leads to a lot of wins this fall. My mindset was really to be a Viking. I would like to retire as a Viking, and so I would like to play my way into that if you will. I know I’ve got to earn the right to do that…
“If I could draw it up, it’d be, ‘Play well enough that you never have to play or wear another jersey anywhere else. I’m going to work really hard to try to make that possible.
