NFC Notes: Lions, Panthers, Rams, Odell Beckham

Lions

Lions DE Charles Harris said that Detroit has everything he’s looking for as he talks about his impending free agency. Harris added that the conversations he had with DC Aaron Glenn set in motion the success he’s experienced this year.

“My meeting with A.G. was phenomenal,” Harris said, via Pride of Detroit. “I think we were on the same page. He asked me the same questions. ‘What are the things that didn’t work in previous years?’ And how could he best suit that and make up for that? I think just from that conversation that we had when I sat down in his office, from there on we were just locked in. The Lions, in general, Detroit, the team, the city, it just embodies me. Being able to be a rugged town, a rugged city that’s been through a lot. I feel like I’ve personally been through a lot.”

Harris had a disappointing start to his career after amassing only 3.5 sacks in three seasons after being selected in the first round by the Miami Dolphins. He’s revived his career in the Motor City, amassing 7.5 sacks with two games remaining on the schedule. Glenn said it’s all about recognizing player talent and putting them in a position to succeed based on their traits.

“A lot of times as a coach, you have to make sure you can match that talent with a scheme that allows him to go out there and be successful,” Glenn said. “That’s one thing we as coaches we pride ourselves on is to make sure that as much as we can, each player make sure whatever they do best, you put them in those positions to be able to succeed and we try to do that with Charles.”

Harris admitted that he hasn’t discussed his offseason plans with the Lions just yet, but he does have a pretty good idea of what he’s looking for.

“I’m at the point in my career where I’m looking for stability,” Harris said. “I’m looking for stability and coaching staff and a team and a group of players that surrounds me that trusts me and that I trust that we can go out there together. I really want to be part of a team that wins something. I haven’t won anything yet in my career.”

When asked directly if Detroit had what he was looking for, Harris confirmed that the team checked those boxes.

“Yeah, without a doubt,” Harris said. “In terms of leadership, I think (head coach Dan Campbell) is just a great head coach. (Anthony Glenn) as a DC, from the top-down, it’s a great organization that’s done a great job having one message, one goal: that’s grit.”

Panthers

Panthers OC David Nixon isn’t concerned about making the change between quarterbacks Cam Newton and Sam Darnold, as he believes he can do the same thing with both players.

“Sam, I think, he has really grown in learning our system and I think has done a nice job,” Nixon said, via PanthersWire.com. “I think he’s getting better and better as the season has gone along. Obviously, he got off to that hot start to start the season throwing the football. We’re hoping that he’ll progress and get back to that point where he’s really playing consistent football for us. I don’t think it’ll change much,” he said when asked how different the offense will look with the switch. I thought Cam has done a great job of coming and learning our overall system. Sam has been in the system all year. And we can do the same things with Sam as we did when Cam was the starter. They both have a grasp of our system. They both can obviously throw the football down the field and be able to hand the ball to our backs and also be able to help out in the run game.”

Rams Rams WR Odell Beckham finds himself in a happier situation after posting four touchdown catches in five games with his new team. “It’s been great,” Beckham said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “Over the last couple of years, I’ve felt deprived. I’ve definitely missed the end zone for sure, and it just hasn’t been as easy and seamless as it could and should be. I’m someone who I feel like I should score once or twice every single game, I feel like I can get 100 yards every single game.”