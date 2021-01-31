NFC Notes: Lions, Panthers, Washington

Lions
- By taking on the contract of QB Jared Goff, the Lions will inherit the $106.6 million owed to him over the next four years. The Rams will retain a $22.2 million cap hit for trading him, per NFL Media’s Tom Peliserro.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Lions had more than six offers for Stafford, and they were able to maximize a deal with the Rams by taking on Goff’s massive contract.
- A source tells Josina Anderson they thought Washington had a better deal on the table for Stafford: “The Rams were screwed with a bad contract on (Jared) Goff and the Lions helped them and don’t even get a good pick this year. The Washington offer was better.”
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig confirms Washington made a strong push and their offer included more immediate help than what Detroit got from the Rams.
- ESPN’s Jeff Darlington says, based on conversations Goff has had with team brass, he’s being viewed as the starter for the team in 2021.
- Despite trading for Goff, the Lions haven’t completely ruled out drafting a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick. (Justin Rogers)
- Campbell said there was a mutual agreement between the Lions and Stafford on this trade being the best for all parties: “He feels like his window’s closing and he wanted to go to the best opportunity to make that happen. His mind was made up. No problem. I don’t have a problem with it, Brad didn’t have a problem with it. We understand. That’s where his mind’s at.” (Chris Burke)
- Campbell added the team will consider a quarterback in the first round this year but they want to make sure they have confidence the rookie is “going to be here like Stafford was, for 12 years.” They don’t want to take a quarterback just to take one: “If we’re split down the middle, he’s not for us. … Let’s build this thing properly; let’s get roots in the ground first.” (Burke)
- The Lions are considering Buccaneers offensive assistant Antwaan Randle El for their WR coach vacancy. (Birkett)
Panthers
- NBC Sports’ Peter King notes stiff competition from the Panthers, Broncos, Colts and 49ers drove the price up for the Rams in their trade with the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.
- Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule said he had difficulty evaluating quarterbacks Kellen Mond and Jamie Newman due to injuries sustained by offensive linemen in the Senior Bowl. (Joseph Person)
- Rhule says he would enjoy coaching a player like UCF S Richie Grant, who made plenty of plays during Senior Bowl week. (Person)
- Rhule expanded on his admiration for Grant: “Had to play him at corner cause guys got hurt. He went over and just played corner. A lot of guys won’t do that. ‘Coach, it’s not my position.’ Richie Grant’s a football guy.'” (Person)
Washington
