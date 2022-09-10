NFC Notes: Lions, Rams, Seahawks

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell admits that “it hurts” to lose RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai on the injured reserve but is confident they’ll be able to move forward.

“It hurts to lose Big V, man,” Campbell said, via Stoney and Jansen with Heather. “He was a big part of what we did, and he was a great team guy. He’ll still be in the building, but that’s life in NFL and we move on, but we’ll be okay.”

Campbell reiterated that they will be able to overcome Vaitai’s injury.

“Nobody is going to handle adversity better than us,” Campbell said. “We went through so much s*** last year and we adapted. Our guys were ready to go and it was next man up, and so, man, this is nothing for us. We’ll overcome this. We’ll be fine.”

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp said WR Allen Robinson has been a great addition to the team’s offense so far this offseason.

“He looks really good. He’s been huge for us this offseason,” Kupp said, via Rams Wire. “It’s been incredible to see him work, find his niche and find how he’s gonna fit into things and his ability to run all the routes and do all the things he wants to do in this offense, all things Coach asks receivers to do, he’s not only willing but he is able. I’m really excited for him and his mentality has been great. He’s been a great addition as a sounding board for me even to run ideas by him, talk football with. It’s been a lot of fun.”

The Rams pivoted to Robinson just hours after finding out star OLB Von Miller wouldn’t come back to Los Angeles and would instead sign with the Bills. Robinson is on the opposite side of the ball from Miller but HC Sean McVay said in some ways he’s the replacement, as they allocated the money that was supposed to go to Miller to another player they feel will have a major impact for them.

“We love Von, but it didn’t work out,” said McVay via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “And so now, you say, ‘How do we pivot in the right direction?’ And it doesn’t exclusively have to be from that position. I think that’s where the flexible approach from our personnel staff, our coaches (is) to say, ‘OK, what does that look like?’”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll doesn’t buy the media’s opinion that Seattle will be finishing near the bottom of the league in 2022.

“I don’t feel like that at all,” Carroll said Monday, via ESPN. “I don’t feel like any part of any of that is what’s true other than the fact that that’s what people think. I’m not in that business now. I’m in the business of helping these guys get ready to play with all of the work that we do and all of the mentality and the culture and the environment that we’re in. We’ve been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20-something years [dating back to the 2001-2009 run at USC]. Do you think I could think anything different than that? I don’t. I don’t see any reason my expectations should change at all.” “I don’t care what anybody says,” Carroll continued. “People have been saying stuff about teams for years. They don’t know. They’re just guessing at this point, and then we go and prove it and we see where we are … Win a big game in the opener or struggle and not win a big game in the opener, you’ve got to come back and get going again and back on track regardless.” “We’re very hopeful and excited about it and see nothing but good stuff happening,” Carroll added. “We have to go prepare like it and make sure that we’re ready and then go perform like it. So I’m really excited about this team. I love the makeup. I love the way that they’ve come together from way back when. I love leadership. I love the speed. I love our style in all aspects and now we need to go out and show it and live up to what the expectations are. My expectations are very high.”