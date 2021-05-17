NFC Notes: Lions, Seahawks, Washington

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown said he is coming into his rookie season with a chip on his shoulder already.

“I’m never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft,” St. Brown said via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That’s kind of the chip that I have on my shoulder coming in, everything that I do. Whenever I’m thinking about anything, that just comes back to my mind and it just motivates me to do more.”

“I’m excited to work and I’m ready to take someone’s job.”

Seahawks

Seahawks UDFA WR Connor Wedington revealed he turned down more guaranteed money than he got to sign in Seattle ($20,000) from other teams. (Bob Condotta)

Washington

Eagles EDGE Ryan Kerrigan said goodbye to Washington via an Instagram post on Sunday.

“I’ll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life. I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything.”

Kerrigan also said that he’s not looking to get back at Washington for any reason, and he has an appreciation for the team.

“No, not at all. I’m not like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get revenge.’ Get revenge on Washington? The place has been so good to me. No, that wasn’t a thought at all,” Kerrigan told John Keim.

Former NFL coach Norv Turner visited his son, Washington OC Scott Turner and HC Ron Rivera extended him an open invitation to all of their practices: “I really do value his opinion so I think it’s cool to have him around to look at some things and be able to talk to him about what’s going on and what he thinks.” (Nicki Jhabvala)