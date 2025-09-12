NFC Notes: Mac Jones, 49ers, Eagles, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has always been a big fan of QB Mac Jones dating back to his collegiate career.

“I think Mac knows how to play the position,” Shanahan said, via NY Times. “He can play well in the pocket, distributes the ball well, sees coverage well, can play fast in there. He’s got a lot of good film from the NFL with the experience, and obviously college. Tough guy who will hang in there and deliver the ball where it needs to go.”

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk added that Jones has looked great dating back training camp and he said him taking ownership of the offense in the starting role will be his biggest challenge.

“I’ve really enjoyed Mac,” Juszczyk said. “Mac has been an incredible teammate. And he’s made some really cool plays throughout training camp. A lot of what I describe as like, wow plays, plays that catch your eye. I think the biggest thing for him will just be operation, getting in and out of the huddle in a really loud stadium and being comfortable with how we operate with long play calls and cadences and all that type of stuff. He’s been really good in practice so far, and I think it will carry over.”

49ers DE Nick Bosa added that Jones starting early on in the season will be a benefit to him ultimately.

“I like Mac a lot,” Bosa said. “Great dude. I think he’s really popped up on tape throughout camp. If Mac does start, I think it’s a little more advantageous for him being early in the year since he’s gotten some real reps recently, and he’s not like 10 weeks into the season, taking only scout team and getting pinballed around by the D-line and scout team. I think that’s a bright side.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell said that studying film is going to be crucial in his development as an off-ball linebacker.

“I think the biggest thing is really, like, film is gonna be my best friend,” Campbell said, via NY Times. “You know, really just studying exactly what I have to do, the details, everything that I have to do so I can be the best version of myself and be that teammate that guys can rely on to make the play and make plays with them.”

Eagles LB Zack Baun said that both he and Campbell are versatile as they can drop in coverage and rush the passer.

“We both have the ability to go on the edge, so we can mix that up if we wanted to,” Baun said. “We both have the ability to run down the middle in a Cover 2 situation, which it makes it hard, I’d imagine, for an offense to key in our alignments or where we are.”

Rams

Rams veteran CB Darious Williams didn’t get a single snap in Week 1 after a season where he started 11 games. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay believes the matchup called for the other guys in the room over Williams, but praised the veteran for how he handled the lack of playing time in this instance.

“Darious has done a great job. We felt like the approach was going to be with those three corners,” McVay said, via Tyler Greenawalt of the Rams Wire. “I’ve always told you guys, I look at it as we’ve got four guys that have been excellent. We felt like the three-man rotation was going to be what was best for our group as it related to approaching that game. Darious handled it like a total stud. He was ready to go if need be. I was really proud of him and how he’s practiced, how he’s responded, but that was the thought process there.”