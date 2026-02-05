NFC Notes: Malik Willis, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Packers, Vikings GM Candidates

Bears

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are hiring longtime NFL RB coach Eric Studesville to the same role on their staff, replacing former RB coach Eric Bieniemy. Studesville was with the Dolphins last.

Packers

Vikings

Alec Lewis of The Athletic takes a look at 12 candidates for the Vikings’ general manager job after speaking to multiple league sources:

Lewis notes that Vikings executive VP of football operations Rob Brzezinski is respected by many of Minnesota’s coaches. However, he is unsure if ownership thinks Brzezinski is better suited to continue managing their salary cap in his executive role.

is respected by many of Minnesota’s coaches. However, he is unsure if ownership thinks Brzezinski is better suited to continue managing their salary cap in his executive role. Regarding Broncos GM George Paton, Lewis points out that he worked in Minnesota from 2007 to 2020. However, he is unsure how far Denver owner Greg Penner and HC Sean Payton would go to prevent Paton from leaving.

Lewis points out that he worked in Minnesota from 2007 to 2020. However, he is unsure how far Denver owner and HC would go to prevent Paton from leaving. As for Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds , Lewis praised his scouting ability but is unsure if Dodds can “lead a building with strong personalities and annual playoff expectations.”

, Lewis praised his scouting ability but is unsure if Dodds can “lead a building with strong personalities and annual playoff expectations.” With Rams assistant GM John McKay , Lewis writes he would be a younger option, and HC Kevin O’Connell ‘s “stamp of approval” would be what matters most in the end.

, Lewis writes he would be a younger option, and HC ‘s “stamp of approval” would be what matters most in the end. For Patriots VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Lewis writes that O’Connell maintains a close relationship with New England HC Mike Vrabel , which could build his candidacy in Minnesota.

Lewis writes that O’Connell maintains a close relationship with New England HC , which could build his candidacy in Minnesota. Lewis points out that Bears senior director of player personnel Jeff King played alongside Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown.

played alongside Vikings QBs coach Lewis mentions that Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl built a lot of his success as an executive with the Eagles under GM Howie Roseman.

built a lot of his success as an executive with the Eagles under GM Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt is Paton’s “right-hand man” and is familiar with Minnesota’s structure.

is Paton’s “right-hand man” and is familiar with Minnesota’s structure. Lewis writes Bengals assistant general manager Trey Brown worked as an area scout for the Patriots during its heyday from 2010 to 2012.

worked as an area scout for the Patriots during its heyday from 2010 to 2012. Lewis calls Seahawks VP of player personnel Trent Kirchner one of the “top lieutenants” under GM John Schneider.

one of the “top lieutenants” under GM Seahawks VP of player acquisition Matt Berry is another candidate with a strong scouting background after being Seattle’s director of college scouting.

is another candidate with a strong scouting background after being Seattle’s director of college scouting. Lewis thinks Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew can bring a shift to their front office mentality with a “no-nonsense, old-school approach.”

can bring a shift to their front office mentality with a “no-nonsense, old-school approach.” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are hiring NFL salary cap executive Matt Thomas as a football administration consultant through the draft in April.

as a football administration consultant through the draft in April. Pelissero adds that Thomas’s presence is meant to free up Brzezinski, who has been running football operations on an interim basis after they fired GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.