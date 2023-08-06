NFC Notes: Marcedes Lewis, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles addressed why the team felt the need to add veteran TE Marcedes Lewis even though he’ll likely be third on the depth chart.

“With such a young team I thought it was critical to get a pro’s pro, a leader, someone the guys can lean on to understand how to be the ultimate pros and win a lot of games in this league, how to stay healthy and take care of their body,” Poles said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “He’s gonna bring that as well as help us in the run game and help us stay balanced. It’s incredible at his age. His tape is still good. His ability to win on the edge and help us get on the perimeter and also get movement in the run game. That’s going to be critical.”

Lions

Veteran NFL OL Oday Aboushi tweeted that he’s headed to Detroit for a potential reunion with the team, which could indicate a workout or visit with the Lions. Aboushi spent two seasons with the team in 2019 and 2020.

Packers

The Packers are still weighing how much to play starting QB Jordan Love during the preseason this year. On the one hand, Love needs all the reps he can get since they have been few and far between in his first three seasons as a backup. On the other hand, the Packers have to balance the risk of injury — and not just to Love. If he plays, the team will want the starting offensive line and pass catchers to play as well to reduce the injury risk to Love, but exposing more players to injury that perhaps otherwise wouldn’t be.

“What Jordan needs affects a lot of the other guys, right?” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said via Mike Spofford of the team website. “Because if Jordan’s in there, there’s going to be a bunch of other players in there as well that may not play a ton in the preseason. I think Matt will work through that and make good decisions.

“You guys have heard me say he needs to play, a lot of our guys need to play, that unit needs to play together. That’s a tough call protecting the safety of those guys in these games but also giving them the best chance to grow and be ready for the season.”