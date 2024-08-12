NFC Notes: MarShawn Lloyd, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says that it felt good to see first-overall pick QB Caleb Williams have a successful drive in the preseason opener and have his hard work this offseason paying off.

“It’s good for him,” Eberflus said, via the team’s website. “It’s the fruits of his labor. He’s been working his tail off for 15 practices and then even before that all through the summer. So it’s good to be able to say, ‘Hey, all this drill work, all the things I’ve been doing, it’s paying off and I can see improvements.’ We’re going to look at this tape and look back and say, ‘What can I learn from this?’ There’s a lot of things we can learn from this process in getting these reps as he does in practice when he’s going against the one defense.”

Lions

Lions OT Christian Mahogany is returning to practice after missing the start of camp due to illness. (Kyle Meinke)

is returning to practice after missing the start of camp due to illness. (Kyle Meinke) Lions HC Dan Campbell says that rookie DE Nate Lynn will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. He was placed on injured reserve by the team on Sunday. (Justin Rogers)

says that rookie DE will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. He was placed on injured reserve by the team on Sunday. (Justin Rogers) Campbell also noted that QB Hendon Hooker will remain out due to a concussion, with hopes he can return late in the week. (Meinke)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd is dealing with a hamstring injury after leaving Saturday’s preseason game against the Browns.

“I think he had two touches . . . and then he goes out. That is disappointing,” LaFleur said, via Zach Krause of USA Today. “He’s going to have to get healthy because we’ve seen what he’s capable of doing in practice but you’d just like to see it in a real game.”