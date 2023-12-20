NFC Notes: Marshon Lattimore, Arthur Smith, Michael Thomas, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

When asked about Falcons HC Arthur Smith‘s future with the team, owner Arthur Blank responded he wants to let the final three games play out, but noted this season has not gone as “we expected.”

“We’re gonna play these last three games; we play ’em to win ’em. And we’ll let the season play out and go from there. Obviously, this has not been the kind of year we expected,” said Blank, via Ari Meirov.

Blank added reaching the playoffs was not a requirement for Smith this season, but wanted a competitive team in the end: “It’s been mixed.”

Panthers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers worked out OTs Alex Taylor and Badara Traore.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen does not expect WR Michael Thomas or CB Marshon Lattimore to be designated to return from injured reserve this week because the team plays on Thursday. (Katherine Terrell)