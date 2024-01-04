NFC Notes: Marshon Lattimore, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Falcons HC Arthur Smith said DBs Mike Hughes and DeMarcco Hellams are in the concussion protocol. (Scott Bair)
Panthers
- The Panthers worked out kickers Matthew Wright and James McCourt, via Aaron Wilson.
- Of the two, Carolina officially signed Wright to their practice squad.
Panthers K Eddy Pineiro suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain and was told by doctors it could be a few weeks before he recovers, yet he will test his leg on Friday: “I just want to be out there competing. … I take pride in being healthy and not missing games.” (Joe Person)
Saints
- Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, when the Saints restructured CB Marshon Lattimore‘s contract they made his option bonus due one week before the start of the 2024 season which leaves the door open for a trade.
- Saints QB Derek Carr said he’d be willing to restructure his deal if it helped the team out next year: “If it helps the team and I saw the plan and I knew where it was gonna go, man, let’s figure it out… Not even a question. I came here to win, so whatever we gotta do, I’m all in.” (Zach Ewing)
- Saints HC Dennis Allen said RB Alvin Kamara suffered a sprained ankle in the first half of Week 17’s game and ruled him out after tried to return coming out of halftime: “So he sprained his ankle, I think it was on their sideline before the half. Kind of came in, got it looked at, came out after the half to try to test it out, and didn’t look he was going to be functional enough to help us win. I don’t know (whether it’s a high-ankle sprain), I haven’t gotten all the details as to what it is,” via SaintsWire.
- Allen also mentioned WR Michael Thomas is not ready to return for Week 18. (Sean Fazende)
- Allen added he did not expect Thomas or Lattimore to be out for the season when both were injured and that the initial expectation was they would miss three or four weeks. (Katherine Terrell)
- The Saints hosted Colby Gossett for a workout, via Aaron Wilson.
