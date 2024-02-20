NFC Notes: Marson Lattimore, Drake London, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

New Falcons WR coach Ike Hilliard had high praise for WR Drake London when he spoke with the media for the first time on February 2nd.

“I’ve watched them all; some big-game talent there,” Hilliard said about the receivers, via Terrin Waack of the team website. “Drake is obviously the one we’re really excited about. We need him to take the next steps now as a player, and we’re looking forward to coaching him, pushing him and getting him where he needs to go.”

When asked about creating depth in the room, Hilliard continued saying: “That’s the process that we’re working through right now. Zac (Robinson, offensive coordinator) is obviously going to lead the charge in regards to how the room is going to look, how the offense is going to look. I’m obviously there to support in any way I can.”

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person writes Panthers WR Terrace Marshall has likely played his last game in Carolina after falling out of favor with the coaching staff last season and requesting a trade. He adds the Panthers need to overhaul their receiving corps.

Person also mentions TE Ian Thomas as someone who the Panthers could jettison as they try to improve the league's worst offense.

While the Panthers can't really cut either TE Hayden Hurst or RB Miles Sanders until after June 1, Person notes both were so unproductive that he can't rule it out. He adds he thinks the Panthers would love to trade either player if the new offensive coaching staff can't coax more out of them.

Carolina could restructure RT Taylor Moton 's contract to create more cap flexibility this year, per Person, but he points out they've done so twice in the past already and that will create more dead money on his deal down the road.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says WR Tee Higgins should "absolutely be pursued" by the Panthers if the Bengals don't use the franchise tag on him. Fowler also notes WR Mike Evans as another receiver the Panthers should keep an eye on since he played for HC Dave Canales and OC Brad Idzik last year.

Fowler adds franchise tagging DE Brian Burns seems like a "formality." He also thinks Carolina will re-sign LB Frankie Luvu.

Saints

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN “wouldn’t be shocked” if the Saints get trade calls on CB Marshon Lattimore , as his salary was restructured to be just $1.2 million in 2024.

The Saints hired Keith Williams as their Wide Receivers Coach. (Nick Underhill)