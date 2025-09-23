NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, 49ers, Cardinals

The 49ers are off to a hot start at 3-0, and a big reason for that is the number of first, second and third-year players who have stepped up into big roles, especially on defense. San Francisco is getting a lot out of guys like first-round DL Mykel Williams, third-round CB Upton Stout, LB Dee Winters and fifth-round S Marques Sigle, to name a few.

“It speaks to the maturity of those young guys that have come in,” 49ers LB Fred Warner said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “It’s all about the preparation they’ve put in to be ready for their moment, because they knew from OTAs that they were gonna have a chance to come in and be guys for us right away. My hats to them for being prepared for that moment. They’re only going to continue to get better.”

The 49ers have been without some key players like QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle and WR Brandon Aiyuk due to injuries, and while they’ll get all three of those guys back at some point, they just lost DE Nick Bosa for the year to a torn ACL. Warner thinks the team can push past that and continue to improve, though.

“Of course we want to get some of that firepower back, the guys who’ve been injured,” Warner said. “But honestly, our mindset is being better next week than we were this week and finding a way to win next week. And like you mentioned, if we continue to keep our head down and keep working, with our young players continuing to get better …”