NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Devon Witherspoon, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride said rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is already proving to be a great teammate: “He’s a stud. A freak of nature. He’s eager to learn and has been a great teammate. You can see how much he cares about the game. There was a lot of hype about him and he’s living up to the hype.” (Howard Balzer)

Cardinals LB Kyzir White touched on the growing confidence in the locker room: "I feel like there's a different level of maturity, different level of seriousness. Last year, it was a new coaching staff; nobody expecting much. This year we're going out there really trying to win. We really believe we can win." (Balzer)

touched on the growing confidence in the locker room: “I feel like there’s a different level of maturity, different level of seriousness. Last year, it was a new coaching staff; nobody expecting much. This year we’re going out there really trying to win. We really believe we can win.” (Balzer) White continued on the LB duo of him and Mack Wilson Sr.: “I feel like they are sleeping on us. Mack sent me something like two weeks ago I guess; they put out top linebacker duos and we were nowhere to be found. So when we’re in there working out, running, or we’re tired or something, that’s definitely in our head. Like we ain’t trying to prove anybody wrong or ourself right, but that’s a little disrespectful because … I ain’t gonna say too much.” (Balzer)

Rams

Following a strong rookie season at LG, the Rams are moving OL Steve Avila to center after signing LG Jonah Jackson in free agency. Jackson touched on how tough the change can be and noted Avila’s quick progress.

“That is a big transition. At guard, it’s definitely more demanding physically, but mentally, the pressure’s off. I mean, you just sit there and wait for the guy in the middle to make the call,” Jackson said, via the team’s YouTube. “So moving to center, you have to break down a defense like that, understand IDs and rotations and everything.”

“And I think he’s coming along great, especially for a second-year guy. This is kind of a fast flip for him. He probably thought he was going to play guard until free agency and everything happened. But he’s doing incredible. He’s on it. He’s lightning fast with his calls. He’s a damn good player.”

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon had a very impressive showing in his rookie season as he immediately became one of the better DBs in the league. His teammates DT Leonard Williams and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba described what sets him apart from other corners as he heads into his second season.

“Spoon is a great player,” Williams said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “When I got traded here in the middle of the season last year, I was just like, ‘Dang, who is this guy?’ He does have just very outrageous energy and in a great way and also for a small guy, he plays very physical and rowdy. He almost reminds me of a defensive lineman or something like that. Defensive linemen have certain personalities. Corners are usually quieter guys, they’re more finesse guys a lot of times where it’s like this guy wants to put his face in there, get dirty, and I love seeing that in the secondary.”

“I think he’s been doing an awesome job, just being vocal,” Smith-Njigba added. “To me he looks like the captain of the defense, making sure everybody’s lined up and just using his voice more from year one to year two. He’s been great. A phenomenal player, All-Pro. I’m a big fan of him, so I’m just definitely excited to watch him take the steps physically, he’s getting bigger, he’s getting faster and just more comfortable, being smarter.”