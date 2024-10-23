Rams Made Three Moves Wednesday, Including Promoting CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Los Angeles Rams promoted CB Ahkello Witherspoon to their active roster, per the NFL transaction wire.

The Rams also placed LB Zach Vanvalkenburg on the practice squad injured list and signed LB Eli Neal to the practice squad.

Witherspoon, 29, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

The Seahawks signed Whitherspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2021. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp. He re-signed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh last offseason.

The Steelers elected to cut Witherspoon back in May of last year and he signed on with the Rams.

In 2024, Witherspoon has appeared in three games for the Rams and recorded six total tackles and one pass deflection.