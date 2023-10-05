NFC Notes: Matt Eberflus, AJ Dillon, Kirk Cousins, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said the team’s sole focus is on Thursday’s game against Washington and not all of the outside noise surrounding their 0-4 start to the season and current 14-game losing streak.

“I’ve been doing this 32 years, so I understand the business, but I understand that to do it right you got to focus on your job, and you got to focus on right here, right now,” Eberflus said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “So, you can think about a lot of different things that’s going to do nobody good. You can focus on your job and where your feet are right now. Our sole focus is on Washington.”

Eberflus explained that the team is in the process of coming together as a unit and they need to continue to gel.

“I think I’ve stated it many times that we have a bunch of new guys here and bringing them together is a big piece of it,” Eberflus said. “We’re in the process of that. I certainly feel that we took a big step in the right direction last week. We got to take another big step this week. We’re working hard on the details, we’re working hard with the units, we’re working hard with the position groups and all those things. But it’s important that we keep bringing them together and take a step this week.”

Eberflus was asked if he’d received any assurances from team leadership about his job status.

“I feel the support,” Eberflus said. “I haven’t talked to anybody about any of those things. I feel the support, and we’re just focused on Washington.”

There’s been some speculation Eberflus’ job could be on the line — and not just at the end of the year but if the team is blown out by the Commanders on Thursday. The Bears have never fired a coach midseason but Eberflus is 3-18 which is worse than any of his predecessors at this point in their tenures coaching the Bears.

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain is doubtful that happens, however, pointing out there’s no obvious interim head coaching candidate currently on the staff to hand things over to.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t think things are bad enough to fire Eberflus midseason yet, and a move like that would only make sense in November or December if he completely loses the locker room or the Bears want to get a head start courting a specific candidate.

Fishbain writes it’s possible Bears CB Jaylon Johnson or WR Darnell Mooney could be trade chips but he’s doubtful Chicago would be offered enough in terms of draft compensation to give up two players who could be extended as future starters. Both are in the final year of their rookie contracts.

Packers

Packers RB coach Ben Sirmans spoke about RB AJ Dillon, who needs a bounce-back season after a down year in 2022 and is not off to a great start so far in 2023.

“The biggest thing is just making sure he’s not overthinking when he’s out there,” Sirmans said, via PackersWire.com. “Looking at different games he’s had last year, he’s looked like his old self. There’s been runs this year where he’s looked that way. I think for him it’s just a matter of not trying to press to try to be something and be great.”

“That’s part of the things that we’ve talked about with him,” Sirmans continued. “That’s why I keep saying, I just want to make sure he’s not out there pressing because you’re right, that year (2020), it looked like he was going to be a different type of dude. That’s something I talk to him about. I think that as he tries to elevate his game, sometimes you can overthink your abilities and just get out there and play. If you’re out there thinking too much about how I need to do this or I need to be this type of guy, that’s going to take away from you playing natural football. So that’s the biggest thing, just get out there and be natural. Let your abilities speak for themselves.”

“Just let the game do more of coming to him,” added Sirmans. “And when he relaxes and does that, he’ll be fine. If you’re out there thinking too much about I need to do this or I need to be this type of guy, then that’s going to take away from you playing natural football.”

Vikings

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Vikings could move swiftly after the season is over to extend WR Justin Jefferson after failing to reach an agreement this summer.

after failing to reach an agreement this summer. Fowler talked to a number of league executives in an early look-ahead to free agency and they all expect Vikings QB Kirk Cousins to continue to push for a fully guaranteed contract based on past precedent.

to continue to push for a fully guaranteed contract based on past precedent. However, they note it’ll be interesting to see where the value of the deal comes in, as the NFL seemed to draw a harder line on non-elite quarterback salaries this past offseason.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter and S Harrison Smith as players who could be trade chips if Minnesota drops a few more games before the trade deadline.