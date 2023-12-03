NFC Notes: Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says the Bears plan to wait until the end of the season before making any changes to the front office or coaching staff. At that point, new team president Kevin Warren will decide on the status of HC Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles .

Lions

When asked about Lions first-round LB Jack Campbell, LBs coach Kelvin Sheppard mentions HC Dan Campbell, DC Aaron Glenn, and himself came away very impressed after meeting with him.

“When he left out of the room, me, Dan and AG looked at each other like, ‘Man, that’s gonna be hard to top right there,’” Sheppard said, via Colton Pouncey of The Athletic. “It was just exceptional.”

Glenn views Campbell as a “true Mike backer” and is making all of the checks on defense.

“That’s the reason we got Jack,” Glenn said. “He’s a true Mike backer. He has to be the one that makes all those checks. He’s capable of doing that. Smart, heady guy that’s tough. He’s built for these moments. I’m looking forward to him being the actual mouthpiece of the defense.”

As for Lions LB Alex Anzalone missing time, Jack Campbell feels their entire linebackers group is stepping up.

“When Alex is missing time, I feel like it’s the whole room (that steps up), not the guys on the field,” Jack Campbell said. “All the guys are getting kind of thrown into a couple new roles, but yeah, we’re excited for the opportunity. … We just need to focus on what we need to do as linebackers to get the job done and just do our job and take control of the defense.”

doesn’t think members of their coaching staff being linked to outside jobs is a distraction: “If people are inquisitive about your staff, they’re being linked to a few things, that means we have a healthy program,” via Eric Woodyard. Campbell wants his assistant coaches to garner outside interest: “You want that. You want your coaches to feel like there’s opportunities out there, not only here, but elsewhere. But at the same token, yeah, we’ve got a job to do and this is the focal point. This is the most important thing. That time will come in about 2 months.” (Woodyard)

Cambell after defeating the Saints on Sunday: “We bounced back. I’m not surprised. All I know in the Superdome is winning, and it feels good to win.” (Woodyard)

Packers

Packers LB Lukas Van Ness was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.