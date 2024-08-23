NFC Notes: Matt Judon, Deuce Vaughn, Bears, Cowboys, Packers

Bears

During a clip on HBO’s Hard Knocks, Bears GM Ryan Poles discussed with special advisor Ted Crews his apprehension toward acquiring LB Matt Judon from the Patriots without having a contract extension in place.

“Our language is basically saying if the contract is not signed then he reverts back to New England,” said Poles, via NFL.com. “I don’t want to get the club in a position where we have a player that’s here, we’ve given up a draft pick, and we haven’t had a resolution on a contract.”

Bears director of football administration Matt Feinstein reminded Poles they already traded a fourth-round pick to draft Austin Booker.

“It’s Judon for a [third-round pick] and some significant financial needs,” Feinstein said. “We traded a [fourth] for four years of Austin Booker.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn said he’s put an emphasis on developing his power this offseason and generating yards after contact.

“Kind of a testament to all the work I’ve out in over this offseason,” Vaughn said, via Cowboys Wire. “Because one of the biggest things I wanted to do was get a little bit bigger, get a little bit stronger in between the tackles, because in this league, that’s where the hay is made- those four-yard runs, those five-yard runs that are a little bit powerful- and be able to put your offense in a better situation on second and third down.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy took notice of Vaughn’s runs and was impressed.

“I thought Deuce had some nice touches,” McCarthy said. “Really, him, Royce, and Malik: you know, I was trying to get those guys all a certain number of carries tonight; it was a focus. I thought he ran well, broke tackles, bounced the ball [outside], made some nice runs.”

Vaughn is vying for the third running back spot behind Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle.

“The good thing is we don’t have to make any decisions now,” McCarthy said. “I mean, we do have another full week left. We knew this coming in with our roster, that we’ve got some tough decisions when we get down to the end.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on RB Josh Jacobs ‘ performance during training camp: “I think he’s had an outstanding camp. I still think there are certain things that certainly he’s getting adjusted to, but he’s a pro. He approaches it the right way. I expect him to hit the ground running.” (Ryan Wood)

Green Bay CB Keisean Nixon likes the team's defensive line unit: "We know we got dogs up and we finally get to unleash them." (Matt Schneidman)

likes the team’s defensive line unit: “We know we got dogs up and we finally get to unleash them.” (Matt Schneidman) Packers CB Jaire Alexander on former college teammate Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: “It’s just like watching a distant cousin or brother. It’s always good to see his success. I always joke with him, ‘When we gonna meet in the Super Bowl, man?’ I think the time is coming soon.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)