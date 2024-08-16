NFC Notes: Matt Judon, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Atlanta traded for OLB Matt Judon due to contract disputes in New England but they aren’t planning on giving him a new contract right away. Falcons HC Raheem Morris is excited about what Judon can bring and will worry about the business aspect later.

“Anytime you can add a dog, really, to your group and have him be able to come be a part of that, that is exciting,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “I think we have excitement for that. I think he has excitement for that. I think a couple of our players that actually know him personally have excitement for that.”

“You get a guy with the ability to come in here and be a game wrecker for you right now, you figure out those things. I have one real key factor. We did that out in L.A. with Von (Miller). Got him middle season doing a trade, he was able to come in (and) turn into a game wrecker. I got a chance to see playoff Von. Got a ring because of it. Got a lot of success.”

Panthers

Per Howard Balzer, the Panthers hosted safeties Rudy Ford and Ayo Oyelola for tryouts and signed Ford.

Carolina RG Chandler Zavala suffered a hamstring injury that HC Dave Canales expressed concern about. (Mike Kaye)

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard had tests on his knee and foot but both came back with positive news. (Kaye)

Canales said S Xavier Woods could miss a couple of weeks with a groin issue and CB Dane Jackson will miss "six-weeks-ish" with a serious hamstring issue. (Darin Gantt)

Saints

Saints WR A.T. Perry is expected to be ready to start the regular season, per Nick Underhill.

is expected to be ready to start the regular season, per Nick Underhill. Per Howard Balzer, the Saints hosted TE Trevon Wesco for a tryout.

for a tryout. New Orleans HC Dennis Allen mentioned first-round OT Taliese Fuaga left early Thursday with a back issue. (Mike Triplett)

mentioned first-round OT left early Thursday with a back issue. (Mike Triplett) As far as Allen knows, RB Alvin Kamara‘s absence is “zero (percent) related to contract issues” and Kamara has dealt with back tightness before. (Katherine Terrell)