NFC Notes: Matt Nagy, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears’ HC Matt Nagy addressed the reports of him being fired, as well as the quarterback situation.

“There was a report that George made the decision to start Justin (Fields),” Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “That couldn’t be, you know, there’s been some false stuff out there, that couldn’t be further from the truth. On the schedule, it had post-practice meetings, which was an error. It was not supposed to be on the schedule. So just so you guys understand the big picture, before I talked to the team I made it — in a joking way — let ‘em know, ‘Hey, you guys know today’s a Friday practice, there’s no post-practice meetings on a Friday, and also don’t forget to pack your travel bags.’ Then I talked to the team. So the abrupt meeting that was canceled because I’m getting fired is to a point of, you can’t make that up. It’s almost comical. You can’t make that up. … Now, is this going to stop? No. It’s probably going to continue, there’s still going to be rumors that happen. But as long as we understand as players, and coaches, and everyone in this building, what’s real and what the truth is, then we’re OK.”

Nagy was willing to comment on the cracked ribs sustained by QB Justin Fields. He also mentioned the team will miss LB Roquan Smith, one of the team’s key defensive leaders who is out with an injury.

“But at the same point in time, he’s moving around pretty good,” Nagy said of Fields. “We gotta see — we have some time on our side right now to declare as to where he’s at. Every day matters for him.”

“I think everybody understands and knows how I feel about Roquan and the type of football player he is on Sunday but I don’t know if people truly understand who he is as a leader of this team,” Nagy said. “Not just the defense but the team in general.”

Matt Nagy According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Bears HC Matt Nagy told his players on Tuesday that the rumors surrounding his job are not true. "Matt Nagy, he went and he addressed the players and coaches, but the way did it was almost in like a solemn way," Glazer said. "So even afterwards, he said it's not true, players and coaches were like, 'Hey Matt, it's been great.'" Glazer added that Bears' owner George McCaskey addressed the team and personally refuted the rumors about Nagy. "So it got to the point where the owner George McCaskey, yesterday, came into the team meeting, addressed the entire team and said 'Absolutely not true, he's not been informed that he's getting fired after this game. We're not saying he won't get fired at some point here.' But they told the entire team that report, unequivocally, is not true." Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes that the Bears are likely to move on from HC Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace after the season. However, the good news is that the Bears' job figures to be one of, if not, the best jobs available next year, considering that they have Justin Fields and some good veteran players to work with. Jones says this is the "overwhelming" response he's gotten from sources from around the league about Chicago.

and GM after the season. However, the good news is that the Bears’ job figures to be one of, if not, the best jobs available next year, considering that they have Justin Fields and some good veteran players to work with.

Packers Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers will play on Sunday against the Rams despite not practicing this week due to a fractured toe, according to HC Matt LaFleur. "He came down to practice," LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "(He) didn't participate but was out there relaying the calls to Jordan, getting that practice of just saying the play calls." Packers' assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus will miss the Rams game due to COVID-19 protocols, with Offensive Quality Control coach Tim Zetts taking over his duties. (Aaron Wilson)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said RB Aaron Jones (knee) did well in Wednesday’s walkthrough. (Matt Schneidman)

said RB (knee) did well in Wednesday’s walkthrough. (Matt Schneidman) LaFleur said that they haven’t ruled out C Josh Myers (knee) from returning this year: “We have not ruled him out. It’s a long process. We’re optimistic but to give you a timeline I can’t do that at this moment.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown recalled being among Green Bay’s final roster cuts and thinks he came back with a better mentality: “It was tough. That day was tough, and then when I first came into the building was tough. I just had to switch my mindset and knew I had to work hard.” (Ryan Wood)

recalled being among Green Bay’s final roster cuts and thinks he came back with a better mentality: “It was tough. That day was tough, and then when I first came into the building was tough. I just had to switch my mindset and knew I had to work hard.” (Ryan Wood) Packers ST coordinator Maurice Drayton doesn’t think their field goal operation is a “finished product”: “This thought that we are a finished product, I don’t have that thought.” (Ryan Wood)

doesn’t think their field goal operation is a “finished product”: “This thought that we are a finished product, I don’t have that thought.” (Ryan Wood) Drayton added that they have not considered making a change from veteran K Mason Crosby: “There has been no thoughts of a change at that position. Mason understands the winds of Lambeau, he gets the winds of Chicago. He gets things that it would take a new person time to figure out.” (Ryan Wood)