NFC Notes: Matthew Golden, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Case Keenum said he was impressed with everything he saw out of QB Caleb Williams after signing with the team this offseason.

“I watched all of Caleb and was blown away by the skill set,” Keenum said, via Bears Wire. “I did not know him personally, but man, watching some of the throws and things that he’s able to do in games he’s able to win and plays he’s able to make, it’s like, ‘oh my, he’s got everything you could possibly want in an NFL quarterback.’”

The Bears signed Keenum to a one-year, $2.25 million contract with $2.155 million guaranteed, including a $900k signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.255 million. (Over The Cap)

Packers

The Packers landed first-round WR Matthew Golden at No. 23 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who had Golden ranked above Panthers’ first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan.

“Golden was the top receiver in the draft for me over (McMillan),” the executive said.

One executive thinks Golden instantly becomes Green Bay’s best receiver.

“Golden is awesome,” the executive said. “He is their best receiver right now. I think he is really good, and he was the best receiver in the draft.”

Another executive said Golden can “do everything” and can line up at receiver, running back, and tight end.

“I love the kid,” the executive said. “He can do everything. He is tough, he can play running back, tight end, receiver. He is a joker, a great tool for somebody. You have to scheme him, but that is a big man who can run.”

Vikings

With QB Sam Darnold signing in Seattle, Vikings 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is in line to be the starter in Minnesota this season. McCarthy is prepared to take on the starting role because of his work ethic and belief in his teammates.

“I know I’m ready to start, because of all the work I’ve put in and just the confidence in my skills and abilities and just being able to do my job,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “And to simplify things to the best of my ability every single day. And just to take it one day at a time, one play at a time. And I have a tremendous coaching staff, a tremendous group of guys around me that I can lean on and they can lean on me.”

McCarthy lost weight during the season last year because of all the downtime in recovery, but he isn’t worried that it will affect him after working to gain it back.

“[The weight loss] was just the combination of not moving at all, not working out. I’m somebody that needs to work out in order to put on weight. … It’s amazing how fast it kind of peaks and valleys, but I’m feeling like I’m in a really comfortable spot and [will] just kind of maintain it from here.”