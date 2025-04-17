NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Abdul Carter, Commanders Draft Buzz, Cowboys, Giants

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he wanted to see more from LB Micah Parsons before offering him a contract extension.

“In every aspect of Micah, he’s got great potential to do more,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “Every aspect, whether it be in my mind physically or from the standpoint of physically, he has a lot of potential and he is so capable mentally that he could make us all follow him a little bit. I think he’s that kind of individual and that kind of person. But I will tell you that those are the kinds of things that I want to personally have total and complete satisfaction that I’ve got a commitment from him, and that I can see that it’s not just contract talk.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott told Parsons to remain patient during contract negotiations and make sure his stance is clear.

“I don’t have the full answer for it or I think all of mine would’ve been done a lot earlier than they were,” Prescott said with a laugh. “For him, just stay positive. Understand and make sure that his team knows what he wants and what he believes.”

Giants

The Giants are looking like favorites to land Penn State DE Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. GM Joe Schoen said they “can’t have enough pass rushers” and thinks Carter would create a dangerous line alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Dexter Lawrence.

“Everybody watched the Super Bowl, right? Philly rushed with how many, four the whole game? That’s one way to do it,” Schoen said, via PFT. “If you think about any of these players that may or may not be in the mix, as a unique player like him that played off the ball for two years and has only played one season off the edge and had a really good season. You’ve got Kayvon, and you’ve got Burns, you’ve got Dex inside. It gives you a lot of options. He’s a versatile player. He’s young, just 21 years old, and an exciting player to watch. Yeah, you can’t have enough pass rushers.”