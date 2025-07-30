NFC Notes: Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson told reporters that the team is building chemistry with QB Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback.

“We’re all comfortable with Mike,” Robinson said. “We’re comfortable with how he places the ball, where he places the ball. Like I know where he’s going to throw it. I know how he’s going to get it there. So with me, with Drake, Mooney, Ray-Ray, Kyle, everybody on the offense, we all have a great feeling for him. He has a great feeling for us. You can really see how the chemistry of all of us is really coming together.”

Penix is not short of confidence and believes that Atlanta has more than just potential, but the ability to be the best team in the league this season.

“Potential? We should be the best in the league,” Penix said, via the team’s website.

Falcons GM Arthur Blank thinks that his franchise is putting the right pieces in place to make another run for the Super Bowl, hopefully with a better ending than their last appearance against the Patriots.

“I definitely think we have the right people,” Blank said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN. “I think they continue to demonstrate that, I think, during this offseason, and how they built during free agency and particularly decisions … in the draft. And I think continuing to reflect on the coaching staff, making some changes on the coaching staff. And if the emperor has no clothes, you’ve got to say the emperor has no clothes. And I think our leadership team has done that, and I think that’ll make us better.”

“My feeling … is that we’re in a better place now, teamwise, coachingwise, totally across the board than we’ve been in a number of years,” Blank added. “And so we were close last year, didn’t finish the way we wanted to finish, for sure. Every one of the coaches would say that. [The] players would say that, as well. And certainly, I feel that way, but I think incrementally we’ve gotten that much better. And so, I look forward to the season and a different set of results at the end of the season.”

Panthers WR Hunter Renfrow said that it was Clemson HC Dabo Swinney who convinced him to come out of retirement and give the NFL one more shot.

“He said, ‘Why would you not [play]? You have the opportunity of a lifetime,” Renfrow said of Swinney, via David Newton of ESPN. “That’s part of what makes him special. Pushing to get the best out of people, just believing in you even when you don’t believe in yourself.”

“He just got in a place where he kind of lost his joy,” Swinney added. “He’s always played for the love of the game, but it all stems from being healthy. So, it’s been awesome to kind of see him find that again. He’s a craftsman. There are route runners and then there’s craftsmen. And he’s a craftsman. I’ve watched him for a long time. … I’m just happy he’s back out here. If he stays healthy, he’ll do what? He gets open. And he catches it. And he makes plays. He’s not a very big guy, but he plays like a 6-3 guy.”

Dave Canales is entering his second year as the Panthers’ head coach and has “really high” expectations leading into 2025.

“The sky’s the limit for this group,” Canales said, via David Newton of ESPN. “This is going to be a very competitive team. I don’t think people are going to want to play us by the style of football that we play. I’m expecting that. My expectations are really high for this group.’

Panthers WR David Moore has been impressed by Canales’ “vision” this offseason.

“His vision,” Moore said. “The way he came in and kind of prepped us, it was kind of the same, but you could tell he’s not a rookie anymore. Now he knows what to expect. He’s all ready for it and excited.”

Panthers G Robert Hunt praised Canales for managing things well after Carolina’s 1-7 start to last season.

“Dave is going to be Dave, and that’s what I honestly respect about him,” Hunt said. “This s— gets hard, man. People typically turn to run or start doing different s—. But he’s been the same guy. I respect that.”

Panthers LT Ikem Ekwonu said he’s letting his agent take care of extension negotiations but stated his love for his hometown: “People say it’s like home. But this literally is home for me.” (Joe Person)