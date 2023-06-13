NFC Notes: Michael Thomas, Devin White, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

According to Greg Auman, Buccaneers rookie RB Sean Tucker is still not participating in practice and is expected back for training camp.

Auman added that HC Todd Bowles said LB Devin White wasn't practicing because they wanted to know where he was physically and hope he will be ready for training camp.

Panthers

Panthers new CBs coach Jonathan Cooley said he’s enjoying his time in Carolina and is hopeful to create “more versatility” out of their defensive backs.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” Cooley said, via PanthersWire. “We have veterans in there, we have young players that we’re very excited about. And then, just developing the backend depth—because corner is a position that is super important for us in the NFL, to exist how we wanna play on defense. So, just creating more versatility with those guys has been helpful. But I really like the guys we have in the room and I couldn’t be more excited about working with them.”

When asked about who has impressed him this offseason, Cooley responded with praise of CBs Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor, Donte Jackson, and C.J. Henderson.

“Most of them are relatively young,” said Cooley. “As far as the younger guys, Jaycee’s in his first contract. He’s done an excellent job for us. Keith Taylor’s done an excellent job with us—just getting better and better. D-Jax’s probably the older one and he’s been a great teammate. CJ Henderson’s done an excellent job in the role that he’s been able to play during this spring. So, we’re really excited about a lot of them.”

Saints

Saints WR Michael Thomas expects to be fully recovered from his lingering toe injury in time for the start of training camp.

“We’re going for training camp. We’re going to be ready for training camp, first Day 1, out there with the team, ready to go full speed, just like the old days and what everyone’s used to,” Thomas said.

Thomas feels like he’s established a lot of trust with the organization.

“I feel like the organization knows my value. I feel like we’re on the same page,” Thomas said. “We’ve got a very good relationship no matter what the narrative may be. I feel like we’ve always had, between me and anyone in the front office, we’ve had great communication. I don’t feel like I ever left, or I had to sign a contract. It was just the fact that maybe I was injured, and it was just offseason talk, but besides that I knew I was always going to be playing here.”

Saints’ new QB Derek Carr said he’s been working with Thomas to understand where he expects passes to be.

“I was going over certain plays, just new plays for me,” said Carr. “And just getting used to throwing all those reps. So, he was spotting up those routes for me, just where he would be. … It’s funny to say, but not all quarterbacks throw the same type of ball. Some come out a little different … so it was just so he could get used to catching those things from all different kind of route angles.”