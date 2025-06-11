NFC Notes: Michael Vick, Adam Thielen, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Former Falcons QB Michael Vick made an appearance on the team’s podcast and gave his thoughts on the team’s current roster, including QB Michael Penix Jr.

“I think this is gonna be an amazing season for him,” Vick said, via the team website. “Just watching practices, it look like everything has slowed down. He threw a couple of touchdown passes today. Good reads, moved well in the pocket. Good pocket presence and good feel for the game. And so, with some complementary players around him like Bijan and Drake and Kyle, these guys are gonna really do some special things this year.”

“I mean, just Tyler and Bijan, man. Like, Tyler gonna do the dirty work. Bijan gonna just be dynamic. And this season right here gonna be the breakout season,” Vick added. “And then when you look at it, and it almost looked like what we had. You know, you got the big receivers. You know, I had Finn. You know, I had Alge. Michael got Pitts — he got Kyle. He got Drake, big receivers. And then he got a dynamic (running back). I had Warrick, a dynamic running back, behind me. And then another dynamic running back in T.J. Duckett.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Adam Thielen decided to return for his age-35 season in the NFL this offseason after averaging 61.5 yards per game in his 10 games last year. Thielen specifically cited QB Bryce Young as a major reason he wanted to return because of his development and his increasing confidence after a full year of continuity.

“A huge reason why I’m coming back is the way that he handled adversity, the way that he came back, and the way that he kind of took ownership of ‘This is what I need to do to help this team be successful, and I’m gonna do it to the fullest of my ability,'” Thielen said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “And for him to go out and do that week in and week out when he kind of came back and just continued to just exponentially grow and help this team is… a big reason why I’m coming back and excited to be here.”

“And then to see what he’s done this offseason. The confidence he came back with. Same offense, same kind of playcaller, quarterback coach, kind of that coaching staff that is around him, players around him that he has comfort with. You’ve just seen his maturity in the game of football in the NFL, personally and professionally, grow at such a high level that it makes it really fun to be around.”

Saints

Saints G Trevor Penning is looking forward to his switch from tackle to guard, given that he feels the position can allow him to be more aggressive.

“The things I do well, I think fit better at guard,” Penning said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “Not to say I can’t play tackle, but in the run game — especially at guard — the things I do well really shine.”