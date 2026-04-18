NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Cardinals

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey said he’s excited to play with WR Mike Evans because of Evans’ experience in the league and the offensive schematic fit.

“He’s one of the best go-ball runners in the history of the NFL,” McCaffrey said, via PFT. “He blocks his butt off. He’s mean, and he’s the perfect fit for our offense. I’ve just been such a fan of his from afar, and the way he plays football. And so now, to get to play with him, to pick his brain on a lot of stuff, I think that’s what I’m excited about—is to learn from him and kind of see what stuff he can bring to our team that maybe we need. And to have a guy like that who’s experienced the NFL at every level is super exciting. So, we’re so fired up to have him.”

49ers

Utah OT Caleb Lomu had a 30 visit with the 49ers, per his Instagram. (49ersSportsTalk)

had a 30 visit with the 49ers, per his Instagram. (49ersSportsTalk) Missouri DT Chris McClellan took a 30 visit with the 49ers, per his Instagram. (BrandonEdm33314)

took a 30 visit with the 49ers, per his Instagram. (BrandonEdm33314) Oklahoma LB Kendal Daniels visited the 49ers. (Aaron Wilson)

visited the 49ers. (Aaron Wilson) Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor had a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ian Rapoport)

had a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ian Rapoport) Oregon OL Alex Harkey had a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

had a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Justin Melo) Texas A&M DT Tyler Oneyidim had a 30 visit with the 49ers. (David Lombardi)

had a 30 visit with the 49ers. (David Lombardi) Georgia WR Colbie Young had a 30 visit with the 49ers. (David Lombardi)

Cardinals

UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)

had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson) Miami RT Francis Mauigoa visited the Cardinals. (PHNX)