NFC Notes: Mike Evans, D.J. Wonnum, Chase Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht believes WR Mike Evans has plenty left in the tank. He also gave an update on potential extensions for S Antoine Winfield Jr. and OT Tristan Wirfs.

“(Evans) did not slow down at all,” Licht said, via Eric Edholm of NFL.com. “He had one of his best years. Of course, we look at all the GPS and all those things, and he was one of the fastest years that he’s had. It’s a tribute to his training. He’s working extremely hard. As he’s gotten up there in age, and as he’s put years, logged years in, he’s worked harder and harder in the offseason, and he’s a freak worker right now. So we weren’t afraid of him losing anything. In fact, we think that he’s still in his prime very much so, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we actually signed him to another contract extension after this one’s done, the way he’s motivated right now.”

“Oh, there’s no doubt. I think they’re (both) on their way to possibly having a historic career,” Licht said about Winfield and Wirfs. “They’ve already had great careers, but historic careers and hopefully the entire time here in Tampa. That’s a very high priority for us right now, No. 1, Antoine and then in no particular order, then Tristan as well to get them locked up long-term.” Panthers Carolina traded DE Brian Burns and signed DE D.J. Wonnum, making many people assume Wonnum as his replacement. Wonnum’s focus is solely on himself, and he’s not worried about trying to be someone’s replacement. “Well, I’m not looking to replace anybody,” Wonnum said, via the Panthers’ YouTube. “I’m looking to be the best version of myself, the best player I know I can be. And obviously, the film that I’ve put out there, I can be an every-down starter. I can play the run, I can pass rush, I can drop in coverage, I can do whatever coach wants me to do. Obviously going here and coming here, I’ll be able to showcase that. And the future is bright for myself and the Carolina Panthers.” Wonnum still doesn’t have a timetable for when he’ll be fully ready to practice again as he rehabs his quad injury. (David Newton)

The Carolina Panthers promoted secondary and cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley to defensive passing game coordinator, per Joseph Person. Saints New Saints DE Chase Young signed a fully guaranteed, one-year contract for $13 million this offseason, but he still feels like he has more potential he can unlock to take his game to the next level. “I feel like in every area of my game, I can grow,” Young said, via John DeShazier of the team’s website. “I’m still a young player in this game, and I’m just still in that journey to be the best player I can be.” “The Saints are one of those places with a winning culture. That’s what I wanted to be around, and I feel like this was the place for me.” According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have injury protections in Young’s contract in case he misses time.

In the end, Underhill reports Young is expected to recover from his neck injury in time for the regular season.

New Saints OL Oli Udoh said his quad injury is “progressing ahead of schedule” and he should be a full-go when OTAs start. (Katherine Terrell)