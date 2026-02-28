NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Dan Morgan, Kyle Pitts, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is set to hit the open market this year after 12 years in Tampa Bay. Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore said his client wants to see what every team has to offer to ensure they are making the right decision.

“I just think that he basically wants to look at all 32 teams,” Gilmore said, via The Drive with TKras. “I can’t go out here and say, ‘Oh, yeah. We’re looking for a new team.’ I mean, that hasn’t been the mindset here. We basically just want to do an analysis. When you’re making a business decision, you want to sit down, go through, do your checks and balances, make sure you evaluate everything you do, and then from there, when you’re making a decision, you’re not making an emotional decision. I think that’s what we’re trying to do. In the same way, we did that last time. We didn’t make an emotional decision, and he ended back up in Tampa.”

Gilmore outlined the qualities they are looking for in his next contract. He mentioned the play-caller, coordinator and quarterback as big factors, and said the Buccaneers can check all of those boxes.

“For him to know that whoever is gonna be his play-caller, whoever is gonna be his coordinator, whoever is gonna be his quarterback, that they have the ability to really thrive and make things happen. We want to make sure that if something breaks down, we have a quarterback who is hopefully mature or experienced or has a history of winning. Someone who knows how to… I’ve looked at some of these quarterbacks out here. Some of them throw some really great balls. I really haven’t studied anybody prior to this. Now I have. I think that’s going to be important to Mike. That wherever he ends up, he can accomplish everything.”

“But I will tell you this: There’s no reason that Tampa can’t hit every component that we want to hit.”

Falcons

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said franchise-tagging TE Kyle Pitts was the best option for the team as they quickly evaluate the roster.

“It’s the time frame that we have here where you get hired and you have to make a big decision like that,” Cunningham said, via the team’s website. “We felt that it was the right decision to use the franchise tag on him now to allow us to evaluate and see things forward.”

Cunningham added that QB Michael Penix, Jr. is “on track” with his recovery and is right where the team wants him to be.

“I feel like he is doing a really good job,” Cunningham said of Penix. “He’s coming in every single day, and he’s doing what he needs to do. We are confident that he is on track.”

Cunningham had a chance to speak with Penix, and he said to him that he’s focused on building a roster around him.

“We got a chance to talk a little bit and I told him, ‘Hey, we’re in here trying to find you guys some more teammates,‘” Cunningham said. “I am looking forward to getting to know him a little bit more and seeing how he does with his rehab.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said LT Ikem Ekwonu is progressing well from his surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon.

“The surgery went really well,” Morgan said, via Panthers Wire. “Ickey’s doing really good. He’s recovering, feeling good. I just talked to him the other day. So he’s in good spirits. Unfortunate what happened. Obviously, timeline-wise, I don’t really have a timeline. We’ll see how it progresses, how it goes. But so far, it’s looking good.”

Morgan said that the team will continue to add to the offensive line, whether that is someone who they envision as a starter or key depth.

“In terms of it impacting the draft and free agency, offensive line is a position we’re always gonna be looking at,” he added. “Always trying to upgrade and have as much depth as possible there. So we’re just gonna attack that like we usually do.”

Morgan said that off-ball linebacker is a position the team “will try to attack.” (Person)

Morgan noted that RB Chuba Hubbard has proven he can be a No. 1 back. (Person)

has proven he can be a No. 1 back. (Person) Meanwhile, with RB Rico Dowdle , Morgan said he has earned the right to test free agency. (Kaye)

, Morgan said he has earned the right to test free agency. (Kaye) Morgan also told reporters he would like to bring C Cade Mays back for next season. (Newton)

back for next season. (Newton) When it comes to QB Bryce Young’s extension, Morgan says he and Brandt Tilis are still discussing it. (Person)