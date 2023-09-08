NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Desmond Ridder, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs WR Mike Evans is upfront about his desire for a new deal that will allow him to retire in Tampa Bay.

“Obviously we’ve been working with them for over a year now, trying to get something done,” Evans said, via ESPN. “Any player in my position would want to be secure.”

Evans didn’t rule out a return to the team next year if they fail to get a deal done before the season opener.

“Ownership and management are going to do what they feel is best for the team and the team in the future, and I’m going to do what’s best for me and my future. And right now, that’s just playing some good ball,” Evans explained.

Bucs WR Chris Godwin is adamant about Evans remaining with the team beyond this season.

“I’d love it,” Godwin said. “He’s been my dog since we came in, or as soon as I got here. I would hate to see him go.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles noted RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn‘s absence from practice was unexcused and was for personal reasons rather than one related to injury. (Jenna Laine)

Falcons

With Falcons QB Desmond Ridder set to start Week 1, HC Arthur Smith said they have no doubt about his capabilities as a starter.

“We wouldn’t put him out there if we weren’t confident,” Smith said, via ProFootballTalk. “Simple as that.”

Panthers