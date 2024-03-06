NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Desmond Ridder, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Despite earlier reports, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans ‘ contract is worth $41 million over two years with $11 million in incentives, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Evans will get $23 million fully guaranteed for 2024 and another $6 million fully guaranteed in 2025 with $6 million guaranteed for injury.

If Evans finishes in the top 10 in receptions, receiving yards, or touchdowns, he will earn $666,666 for each category. If he plays 65% of offensive snaps and is active for every playoff game, Evans will receive an additional $500k per postseason win. (Greg Auman)

Jenna Laine cites multiple sources who refuted a report indicating a contract extension for Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is “essentially done.”

Falcons

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder had an opportunity to take the starting job and run with it last year. The fact that there’s a new head coach this offseason talking about Plan A, Plan B, Plan C and Plan D at quarterback should tell you how it went. However, Ridder remains under contract for two more seasons and HC Raheem Morris said maximizing him is part of the job of the coaching staff.

“We have to put Des in the best position to find the best version of himself,” Morris said via the Athletic’s Josh Kendall. “I can’t wait to get him in the building and get him around our guys and make him a part of this process. All gates are open in how we’re going to go about our business.”

Panthers

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer takes a look at eight different free agents whom the Panthers could go after this offseason. Carolina sits in the middle of the pack in terms of cap space, and Kaye believes the Panthers will sit in the “mid-tier market” in free agency.

Kaye mentions that WR Marquise Brown “has the versatility to play outside and inside” and would give 2023 first-round QB Bryce Young a much-needed weapon.

“has the versatility to play outside and inside” and would give 2023 first-round QB a much-needed weapon. Bills WR Gabriel Davis is the next on the list, and Kaye thinks he has “excellent size and speed” despite the inconsistencies over the last few seasons. Kaye believes a more involved role in an offense could allow Davis to make big strides.

is the next on the list, and Kaye thinks he has “excellent size and speed” despite the inconsistencies over the last few seasons. Kaye believes a more involved role in an offense could allow Davis to make big strides. Kaye considers Dolphins DE Andrew Van Ginkel “would be a strong fit” for DC Ejiro Evero’s defense. With the uncertainty of the future of DE Brian Burns , Kaye points out that Van Ginkel would be a good partner or replacement for Burns.

“would be a strong fit” for DC defense. With the uncertainty of the future of DE , Kaye points out that Van Ginkel would be a good partner or replacement for Burns. Titans LB Azeez Al-Shaair is another name Kaye brings up, as LB Frankie Luvu is a pending free agent for Carolina. Luvu is expected to have a strong market and Kaye thinks Al-Shaair would be a good fit for the Panthers, even if Luvu re-signs.

is another name Kaye brings up, as LB is a pending free agent for Carolina. Luvu is expected to have a strong market and Kaye thinks Al-Shaair would be a good fit for the Panthers, even if Luvu re-signs. Other names Kaye lists as potential free agent targets include: Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson , Broncos C Lloyd Cushenberry , Bills CB Dane Jackson and Broncos DL Jonathan Harris .

, Broncos C , Bills CB and Broncos DL . The Panthers have hired former Lousiana State senior offensive analyst Dean Petzing as an offensive quality control coach, according to Mike Kaye.