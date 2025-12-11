NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Drake London, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have lost four of their last five games, tying them with the Panthers for the NFC South lead at 7-6. Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield said they still control their destiny and are taking things one game at a time.

“We’re still in control of our own destiny — that’s just a fact,” Mayfield said, via ProFootballTalk. “We’re tied for the division, we would love to be ahead and in a different spot, but we are where we are and we control our own destiny, win one game at a time and see what happens.”

Falcons

Falcons OT Jake Matthews is the son of Hall of Fame OL Bruce Matthews. Jake feels his family was blessed with the physical stature to withstand the rigors of the NFL.

“I’d love to take credit for it and say I’m this special person,” Matthews said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “But I really think God has blessed me with an ability to heal and keep going at it. I think I’d do a disservice if I didn’t start by saying it’s just my family. God has blessed us with an ability to heal and recover and play a game like this, where you take a beating and just find a way to keep coming back. I’ve talked to my dad about it, and he’s the same way. He’s like, ‘I’m doing the same things all the other guys are doing.’”

Falcons’ veteran QB Kirk Cousins is taken aback by the genetics throughout Matthews’ family

“Genetics have to play a factor at some point — not just his dad, but his uncle, his cousins — it’s pretty incredible,” Cousins said. “I would love to do a genetic test on their family and then have it lined up against my own and see where the gaps are.”

Matthews’ former teammate, Matt Ryan, points out that the lineman’s discipline, consistency, and willingness are his “secret sauce.”

“It’s a super simple explanation, but it’s not easily applied,” Ryan said. “His discipline and consistency and willingness to stick with what works is the secret sauce. Was he ever doing anything other guys weren’t doing? No, but he was doing the same thing all the time.”

The Falcons ruled out WR Drake London (knee) for Thursday’s game, via Marc Raimondi.

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young doesn’t feel any extra pressure heading into a mid-December game with the divisional title and the team’s playoff hopes on the line.

“No, it feels like football,” Young said, via Panthers Wire. “We talk about that all the time. We have to take things one day at a time. In this league, you don’t have the luxury to go and play hypotheticals, try to look forward. We have to focus on this week, this game. That’s all that matters.“