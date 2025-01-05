NFC Notes: Mike Evans Milestone, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers WR Mike Evans recorded his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, which is the longest to begin a player’s career in the history of the NFL. He has also tied Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history.
- Evans also recorded his sixth season with 1,000 receiving yards and at least 10 receiving touchdowns, which is the fifth-most in NFL history.
- Matt Miller points out that Evans earned a $3 million incentive by reaching his milestone on Sunday.
- Evans on hoping to get 1,000 yards on the season: “I was hoping they’d get the stop. I couldn’t pass up history. One of the coolest moments in Raymond James. … To be tied with the greatest to do it. … The defense knew the record was on the line and they were trying to get off the field. I appreciate them for that.” (Mike Jones)
- Buccaneers DL Vita Vea was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 17.
Falcons
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris on the team’s loss: “Really disappointing day on defense. We did not come out to play today on defense and it showed.” (Josh Kendall)
- Morris continued: “The light at the end of the tunnel for us regardless of how bad we played on defense is the quarterback. Michael Penix is certainly outstanding. He’ll play in this league and absolutely dominate as long as we’ll allow him.” (Kendall)
Panthers
- Panthers QB Bryce Young won his first away game on Sunday and became the first quarterback for the franchise since Cam Newton with five passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. (David Newton)
- Panthers HC Dave Canales had no problem saying that Young was the team’s quarterback going forward into next season. (Joe Person)
- Canales also said that WR Xavier Legette tweaked his hip during the game. (Person)
- Panthers DL A’Shawn Robinson was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (contact in the knee area or below) in Week 17.
