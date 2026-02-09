NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Panthers Free Agents, Buccaneers, Falcons

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers WR Mike Evans‘ agent, Deryk Gilmore, spoke on the veteran receiver’s future in the league: “Mike started the season in great shape. Most people in the organization said he probably had the best camp of everyone. He finished feeling better than he has in several seasons. I think his competitive nature leads to more football. That is my hope. Like most fans, I love watching him play!” (Mike Garafolo)
Falcons
- The Falcons have hired Matt Jones as an assistant offensive line coach. (McElhaney)
Panthers
- Joseph Person of The Athletic mentions that the top free agent for the Panthers this offseason is RB Rico Dowdle, who could be looking to move on to a team where he can get a majority of the carries and not have to split time with RB Chuba Hubbard for Carolina.
- Another important priority is the center position, and Person believes the team could lock up C Cade Mays, given the injuries suffered by players like Ikem Ekwonu and Brady Christensen.
- Christensen also makes the list, and was recently injured and is finishing up a one-year deal.
- While Person feels the team would like to bring back LB Christian Rozeboom, they could be looking to upgrade from OLB D.J. Wonnum and spent both a second and third round pick on pass rushers in last year’s draft.
- Two other players that Person notes could turn in rotational roles are S Nick Scott, OL Yoshua Nijman, and OL Austin Corbett.
- A minimum deal could also be beneficial for veteran P Sam Martin, according to Person.
