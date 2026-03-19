NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Trent McDuffie, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Mike Evans elected to sign with the 49ers this offseason, ending his 12-year stay with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht said he doesn’t feel “betrayed” by Evans but is mourning his departure.

“I don’t feel betrayed. I’m in mourning,” Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “Mike gave us everything he had for his 12 seasons here and established himself as one of the best players in the league. So to say it again, one of our best players we’ve ever had — I don’t feel betrayed. He earned the right. I said that over and over. He earned the right to make this decision. And sometimes you’ve got to talk it over with your family and just sometimes you’re just ready for another chapter.”

Licht said he had an emotional conversation with Evans to say goodbye.

“He means everything to me, but he means everything to the entire organization,” Licht said. “Obviously, the best offensive player we’ve ever had and even better person than he is player. So it’s always tough. That one’s really tough. In my conversations with him, you know, we got emotional.”

Evans said that signing with San Francisco wasn’t about the money and feels like he has a “second wind” going into 2026.

“The money was not the biggest factor for me. It was just football and something that I can be excited about,” Evans said. “[It’s] giving me a second wind in my career.”

Rams

Rams S Kamren Curl appeared on NFL Network after re-signing with the team and is excited for incoming Chiefs cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

“I’ll see them in the building real soon, but just seeing those moves that the Rams made, it just got me excited to go play with those guys, those big playmakers,” Curl said, via RamsWire.com. “And we’re just trying to have the No. 1 defense this season and I feel like with the guys we’ve got in the room now and on the defensive side of the ball, we’ve got a good chance to do that.”

Oregon OL Alex Harkey will work out privately for the Rams following his pro day, a source tells NFL Trade Rumors.

will work out privately for the Rams following his pro day, a source tells NFL Trade Rumors. SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks QB Kirk Cousins makes sense as a backup option for the Rams if they don’t re-sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Seahawks

The Seahawks signed RB Emanuel Wilson to a one-year, $1.595 million deal that includes a $250,000 signing bonus, $550,000 fully guaranteed, and a $1.145 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $1.595 million deal that includes a $250,000 signing bonus, $550,000 fully guaranteed, and a $1.145 million salary. (Wilson) The Seahawks signed FB Brady Russell to a two-year, $4.8 million deal that includes a $1 million signing bonus, $2.145 million total guaranteed, and salaries of $1.5 million in 2026 and $1.79 million in 2027. (Wilson)

to a two-year, $4.8 million deal that includes a $1 million signing bonus, $2.145 million total guaranteed, and salaries of $1.5 million in 2026 and $1.79 million in 2027. (Wilson) The Seahawks signed OT Josh Jones to a one-year, $4 million deal that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, $3 million fully guaranteed, and a $2.245 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $4 million deal that includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, $3 million fully guaranteed, and a $2.245 million salary. (Wilson) The Seahawks signed S Rodney Thomas to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)