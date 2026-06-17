NFC Notes: Mike LaFleur, Sean McVay, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers acquired DL Osa Odighizuwa from the Cowboys this offseason. Odighizuwa admitted that it hurt to depart from Dallas, but is excited about his future in San Francisco.

“There’s definitely a lot of love [with the Cowboys] that I still have,” Odighizuwa said, via 49ersWire. “So it’s definitely one of those that hurt. It’s the business, something I’d never experienced before, but it kind of is what it is. Gotta always say this: bury the dead, feed the living. What happened happened. I can only do the best with what I have, be where my feet are and make the most of the opportunity I have in front of me.”

Cardinals

Mike LaFleur goes into his first season as the Cardinals’ head coach without a clear answer at the quarterback position. LaFleur recalls being in a similar situation as the 49ers’ passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2017 alongside WR Kendrick Bourne, when San Francisco needed a quarterback before acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo in October.

“[Bourne’s] been a part of teams that didn’t know what they were going to do and then all of sudden … this league is weird,” LaFleur said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “We didn’t have anyone his rookie year, and then we did.”

Bourne praised LaFleur for helping develop him during the early years of his career, and is confident their new head coach can help all of their players.

“He helped me develop,” Bourne said. “I trust in him, he trusts in me. With how I was when I was younger, I believe he can get through to anyone.”

Cardinals RB Bam Knight has experience with LaFleur from his time as the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2022. Knight said LaFleur made things enjoyable in New York despite it not being the best of situations.

“Even though we weren’t in the best situation with the Jets, he made every week enjoyable, he made you look forward to practice,” Knight said. “When I got my opportunities later, he embraced me. ‘Bam, I’m ready to watch you work this week.’ Him showing that excitement when I finally got that opportunity … you love to have that around you.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that a coach can only evaluate so much when players don’t have pads on during offseason training.

“I’ve seen steady improvement, but this isn’t real football until we put the pads on,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “But I’ve been pleased with a lot of the things before the ball is snapped, the operation, the communication, getting our cleats in the ground, getting aligned in some of the appropriate formations, so it’s been positive. Guys are working, and the other thing is learning how to practice while minimizing the risk of injury. How to be able to protect each other but positively push one another. I like the vibe of this group, but there’s so much work to be done.”