NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Darius Slay, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders’ recently hired GM Adam Peters said they will have a “set criteria” in discovering its next head coach.

“We’re looking for the best leader for this team, for the Washington Commanders,” Peters said, via NFL.com. “So we’ll have set criteria that we’re going to be aligned in that vision, and it’s not going to be in a box, it’s not going to be offense, it’s not going to be defense, it’s going to be the best leader for this organization.”

Peters believes they have a “few cornerstone” type players on the roster and will continue evaluating the roster.

“I believe that there’s a few cornerstone pieces on this roster, I believe we have a lot of work to do, and that’s just evaluating everybody, and that’s going to start with the coaches,” Peters said. “Once the coaches come in, we hire a head coach, and we sit down together with the personnel department, and we sit down and evaluate everything, and figure out where we need to be. So that’s an ongoing process, I’ve started a little bit, but we have a lot of work to do.”

When asked about helping turn the 49ers into a Super Bowl contender, Peters said timelines can’t be placed on building teams and plans on putting tough competitors on the field.

“I think the thing that I could tell you is right away, with the 49ers maybe the results didn’t show, but you could see it on the field, and you could see what we were doing on the field, and the fans could feel it and they knew it was turning and we were close,” Peters said. “So you can’t put timetables on it, but what I can tell you is that you’re going to see great competitors, you’re going to see a physical team, you’re going to be really impressed with what you see on the field.”

UTSA WR Josh Cephus met with the Commanders among other teams at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he had a long conversation with owner Jerry Jones on Wednesday and remains confident in the direction of the organization: “I am very confident in the direction, and I like where we are moving forward. I’m very confident where I am,” via Andrew Siciliano.

said he had a long conversation with owner on Wednesday and remains confident in the direction of the organization: “I am very confident in the direction, and I like where we are moving forward. I’m very confident where I am,” via Andrew Siciliano. When asked about changes they need to make this offseason, McCarthy said he still feels “numb” from how their playoffs ended and is aware changes are on the horizon: “It’s still raw right now. I’m still a little bit numb. …My experience and my approach has always been you’re going to have changes. You’re going to have adjustments. You’re going to have emphasis. …We’re just getting started,” via Michael Gehlken.

McCarthy’s message to the fanbase is they’ve built a championship-caliber program and fans are justified in feeling frustrated: “We’ve established a championship program. I know how to win and we will get over that threshold… [They] should be frustrated,” via Calvin Watkins.

As for Dak Prescott , who carries a $59.4 million cap hit in 2024, McCarthy said he’s still their answer at quarterback going forward: “I believe in Dak Prescott . He’s clearly the answer and the solution going forward.” (Watkins)

, who carries a $59.4 million cap hit in 2024, McCarthy said he’s still their answer at quarterback going forward: “I believe in . He’s clearly the answer and the solution going forward.” (Watkins) McCarthy reiterated his belief in Prescott and thinks the quarterback is well-suited for his offense: “I have unbelievable belief in Dak. I think he clearly has another step. I think this offense has suited him well. I think the things that we were able to improve on, it’s a system built around making the quarterback successful,” via Ed Werder.

Eagles

Eagles CB Darius Slay said it was difficult for them to have a mid-season switch at defensive coordinator from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia.

“I’ve never been part of that, a whole new coordinator coming in,” Slay said, via Andrew DiCecco. “That’s tough, but I don’t control that kind of stuff. I just try to do my job the best I can. Trying to find two identities. It’s tough. It’s like having two marriages. You know how hard two marriages would probably be in a household? Two personalities of two women? That’s tough. No offense to the women. That’s crazy talk. One might want her feet rubbed, one might want her shoulder rubbed. That’s crazy.”