NFC Notes: Mike Zimmer, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Regarding Commanders G Sam Cosmi‘s four-year extension, HC Dan Quinn said the lineman exudes being a member of the organization and will be their long-term anchor along their interior line: “He’s a Commander through and through. Plays tough, square and strong. He’ll be an anchor inside for years to come.” (Ian Rapoport)

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer wants to remind the league he’s a capable coach after his tenure as Minnesota’s HC from 2014 to 2021.

“Part of the reason for coming back is I have to do this for me because I don’t want people thinking I was a lousy coach,” Zimmer said, via Mark Craig of the Minnesota Star Tribune. “Somebody told me, ‘You don’t have anything to prove after Minnesota,’ but I felt like I did.”

Giants

Giants CB Deonte Banks is eager to line up against Vikings WR Justin Jefferson in Week 1 and feels he matches up well against the former All-Pro receiver.

“I love the fact it’s right into it. … Just take it head on,” Banks said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “This is what they drafted me for, this is what I came here to do. This is what I want. I wouldn’t want it [any] other way, really. It gives me a challenge, I like challenges. They’re fun. I feel like I match up well [with him].”

Banks praised Jefferson’s ability to make contested catches.

“He’s elite, so he does a lot of things real well,” Banks said. “He’s great at contested catches. He’s great at it.”

Giants’ veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson‘s advice to Banks is to study all of the film possible in games where Jefferson struggled.

You got to find those games where the stats look a little odd, let me see what this cornerback did or how they played him,” Jackson said. “You have to see who you may be similar to playing-wise or put something [new] in your arsenal, because you never know when you may need it.”