NFC Notes: Miles Sanders, Antoine Winfield, Buccaneers, Lions, Panthers,

Buccaneers

Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield said during a recent podcast appearance that the team has a goal to have the best defense in the NFL in 2023.

“[W]e want to be the No. 1 defense this year,” Winfield told former NFL CB Richard Sherman‘s podcast. “We’ve got the talent around us to do that, so that’s the No. 1 priority, to be the No. 1 defense.”

Lions

Former NFL WR and current Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El spoke about WR Amon-Ra St. Brown becoming more of a deep threat for the team in 2023.

“He can get in and out of cuts so easily, like he doesn’t have to give all that extra stuff cause he can just get out of it so fast,” Randle El said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So I just want [him] to just run that smooth route. Like, you don’t have to give any extra at the top of it, just, pop-pop, come on out of it and he’s been doing it in OTAs so that’s been a growth for him. So no extra movement, just get in the route, come out of it because he gets in the route so fast.”

Panthers

Panthers RB Miles Sanders believes that rookie QB Bryce Young has a certain swagger to him and exudes confidence.

“He’s cocky in a humble way. The humblest way. He knows who he is. I think we’re in good hands,” Sanders said, via PFT.