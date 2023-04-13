NFC Notes: NFL Draft, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said QB Colt McCoy should be good to go this offseason.

“Colt, he’s doing great,” Gannon said, via Cards Wire. “He gets a little extra work here and there but he’s ready to go.”

Citing a person with knowledge of the Cardinals’ draft plans, ESPN’s Jordan Reid writes it would be viewed internally as a “huge missed opportunity” if they weren’t able to trade back from the No. 3 pick.

Reid adds the Cardinals could go all the way until they’re on the clock before pulling the trigger on a trade.

Tom Pelissero reports that Auburn RB Tank Bigsby is visiting with the Cardinals.

According to Tom Dienhart, Purdue WR Charlie Jones has visits scheduled with both the Cardinals and Seahawks.

Ryan Fowler reports that Stanford QB Tanner McKee has met with the Cardinals, Cowboys, Packers, and Raiders.

has met with the Cardinals, Cowboys, Packers, and Raiders. Gannon says he has been in communication with WR DeAndre Hopkins and wants to do what is best for both Hopkins and the team. (Darren Urban)

Rams

ESPN’s Jordan Reid notes sources close to the Rams expect the team to focus on pass rushers and pass catchers in the draft this year.

He adds Los Angeles wants players who can help take the load off WR Cooper Kupp and the Rams have been closely connected to Michigan State WR Jayden Reed and LSU WR Kayshon Boutte in the middle rounds.

TCU RB Kendre Miller had a private meeting with the Rams on campus. (Ian Rapoport)

had a private meeting with the Rams on campus. (Ian Rapoport) Ouachita Baptist RB TJ Cole worked out for the Rams at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks