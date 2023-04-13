NFC Notes: NFL Draft, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said QB Colt McCoy should be good to go this offseason.
“Colt, he’s doing great,” Gannon said, via Cards Wire. “He gets a little extra work here and there but he’s ready to go.”
- Citing a person with knowledge of the Cardinals’ draft plans, ESPN’s Jordan Reid writes it would be viewed internally as a “huge missed opportunity” if they weren’t able to trade back from the No. 3 pick.
- Reid adds the Cardinals could go all the way until they’re on the clock before pulling the trigger on a trade.
- Tom Pelissero reports that Auburn RB Tank Bigsby is visiting with the Cardinals.
- According to Tom Dienhart, Purdue WR Charlie Jones has visits scheduled with both the Cardinals and Seahawks.
- Ryan Fowler reports that Stanford QB Tanner McKee has met with the Cardinals, Cowboys, Packers, and Raiders.
- Gannon says he has been in communication with WR DeAndre Hopkins and wants to do what is best for both Hopkins and the team. (Darren Urban)
Rams
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid notes sources close to the Rams expect the team to focus on pass rushers and pass catchers in the draft this year.
- He adds Los Angeles wants players who can help take the load off WR Cooper Kupp and the Rams have been closely connected to Michigan State WR Jayden Reed and LSU WR Kayshon Boutte in the middle rounds.
- TCU RB Kendre Miller had a private meeting with the Rams on campus. (Ian Rapoport)
- Ouachita Baptist RB TJ Cole worked out for the Rams at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Matt Miller says a Seattle source told him to expect the Seahawks to go defensive line over quarterback with the No. 5 pick.
- Miller has also heard the Seahawks are big fans of Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon if a top pass rusher isn’t on the board.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline adds the Seahawks are one of a number of teams he thinks would like to trade down and draft a center late in the first round.
- According to Pat Leonard, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz had a private workout and dinner with the Seahawks.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Illinois NT Calvin Avery will meet with the Seahawks and still has meetings scheduled with the Colts and Cowboys.
- According to Ryan Fowler, Florida LB Ventrell Miller has met with the Buccaneers, Chargers, and Seahawks. He has also had virtual meetings with the Giants and Ravens, as well as a scheduled visit with the Jaguars.
- According to Tom Pelissero, LSU G Anthony Bradford is visiting the Vikings, Panthers, Chiefs, and Seahawks.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Clemson OL Jordan McFadden has visits scheduled with the Bears, Lions, and Seahawks.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Oregon State CB Jaydon Grant was invited to the Seahawks’ local prospect day.
- Aaron Wilson mentions that Florida State DT Robert Cooper is visiting the Seahawks this week.
- According to Tom Dienhart, Purdue WR Charlie Jones has visits scheduled with both the Cardinals and Seahawks.
- Per Josh Norris, Troy OL Jake Andrews is visiting with the Seahawks.
- Billy Marshall notes that North Carolina State LB Drake Thomas is visiting the Seahawks.
- Alabama OT Tyler Steen has a pre-draft visit with the Seahawks. (Ian Rapoport)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!