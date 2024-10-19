Teams Have Inquired About Potential Cooper Kupp Trade

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams around the league have called the Rams and inquired about a potential trade for WR Cooper Kupp.
According to Rapoport, the Rams “have not turned the page to 2025 and even considering a trade for Kupp would be complicated and multi-faceted.”
Rapoport explains that a Kupp trade would be complicated, as his contract would likely require some adjusting, as he’s due a roster bonus of $7.5 million with $5 million of it fully guaranteed in March. Beyond that, there’s another non-guaranteed $5 million roster bonus in 2026.
Kupp has been out of the lineup due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2.
Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.
The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.
In 2024, Kupp has appeared in two games for the Rams and caught 18 passes for 147 yards receiving and one touchdown.
