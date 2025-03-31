Rams Discussing Extension With RB Kyren Williams This Week, Currently Apart In Talks

Per Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams GM Les Snead confirmed the team is meeting the reps for RB Kyren Williams at the owners meetings this week to discuss a potential extension.

Snead said the goal is to “engineer a long-term partnership” with Williams, who has been a big part of the offense the last two years and is going into the final year of his rookie contract.

Rodrigue adds at this point the two sides have different ideas of what the number would look like for a new deal but that’s why they negotiate. Snead said it could take time to get a deal done.

“Kyren’s a great human,” Snead said. “We all want this to work out. It’s just, ‘Can we agree upon a contract where … we feel like it’s a win-win?’ And if it doesn’t happen this year, it doesn’t mean that Kyren is not going to be a part (of) next year, doesn’t mean that we don’t do something a year from now.”

Williams, 24, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $985,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Rams and rushed for 1,299 yards on 316 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 34 receptions for 182 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

We will have more news on Williams as it becomes available.